Automotive Battery Sensor Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Cost Structure, Including Statista Comprehensive Data And 2028 Forecast Analysis

Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automotive battery sensor market report has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type, hybrid vehicle type, voltage type, communication technology type, and region.

Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market: Overview

Automotive battery sensor is a device that is attached to terminal, and used for measurement of temperature, current, and voltage of the battery. It also provides information regarding power ability, aging, and state of charge of battery. Measurements of units are taken simultaneously in order to provide accurate results. Commonly, local interconnect network (LIN) bus is used for communication in non-automotive and automotive applications. Automotive battery sensor helps to improve efficiency and fuel economy standards of automobiles.

Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market: Dynamics

Increasing dependence on electrical system of vehicle to improve efficiency of battery and vehicle is a major factor driving growth of the global automotive battery sensor market. Growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles among end users is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Growing automotive industry, couple with increasing demand for vehicles are factors driving growth of the target market. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, overall production of passenger vehicles in the US was approximately 3,033,216 Units, and commercial vehicles was approximately 8,156,769 Units in 2017. Furthermore, increasing usage of batteries, and rising adoption of electrical as well as hybrid vehicles are other major factors expected to boost growth of the global automotive battery sensor market in the near future.

However, high cost associated with automotive battery sensor is a key factor that may hamper growth of the global automotive battery sensor market. Nevertheless, introduction of cost-effective battery sensors and increasing adoption of new technology to improve performance of vehicles can create significant opportunities for major players operating in the global market.

Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global market, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the near future. Stringent emission laws in various countries is a key factor supporting growth of this segment in the global automotive battery sensor market. On the basis of voltage type, the 12V segment is expected to register highest growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market. Growing production of vehicles, coupled with increasing adoption of luxury cars are driving growth of the target market in this region is a major factor expected of drive growth of the market in the region. In addition, increasing government initiatives for adoption of fuel-efficient vehicles and electric vehicles is another propelling growth of the automotive battery sensor market in Asia Pacific. Market in Europe is anticipated to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue currently, followed by markets in other regions.

Global Automotive Battery Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by vehicle type:

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Segmentation by hybrid vehicle type:

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Segmentation by voltage type:

48 V

24 V

12 V

Segmentation by communication technology type:

Controller Area Network (CAN)

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

