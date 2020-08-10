Biomimetics Market : Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Global Biomimetic Technology Market: Introduction

Biomimetic consists of human-made processes, substances, devices, or systems that are replica of nature. The art and science of designing and building biomimetic apparatus is also known as biomimicry because it mimics biological systems. The applications of biomimetic include nanorobot antibodies that seek and destroy disease-causing bacteria, artificial organs, artificial arms, legs, hands, and feet, and various electronic devices. For instance, the kingfisher bird was the model for the engineers in Japan for designing high-speed bullet trains to reduce the massive amount of noise created by the displacement of air ahead of the train. The design team found out the fault which was in the design of blunt front nose cap. Kingfisher birds have a special structural beak allowing them to dive into water to hunt while making a minimal splash. According to Designtechnica Corporation, after applying the idea of Kingfisher’s beak, the next generation 500 series trains were 10% faster, consumed 15% less electricity, and did not make noise in the tunnel.

Key Drivers of Global Biomimetic Technology Market

Advancements in Nanotechnology

Biomimetic research is being advanced by nanotechnology, a new wave of biomimetic is being extended to the imitation of animals. Applications of biomimetic in biomedical engineering have potential to significantly impact and create abundant value for human society in the future. Protein functionalized nanoparticles, peptide functionalized gold nanoparticles, and carbohydrate functionalized nanoparticles are areas of nanotechnology that are finding biomimetic applications. The applications of nanotechnology in biomimetic are expected to drive the market.

Growing Tissue Engineering

Tissue engineering evolved from the field of biomaterials development and refers to the practice of combining scaffolds, cells, and biologically active molecules into functional tissues. Regenerative medicine is a broad field that includes tissue engineering but also incorporates research on self-healing – where the body uses its own systems, sometimes with help foreign biological material to recreate cells and rebuild tissues and organs. Tissue engineering and regenerative medicines together are expected to drive the market.

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Biomimetic Technology Market

North America is projected to account for major share of the global biomimetic technology market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years due to increase in research & development and various government initiatives for the development of novel ideas. Europe is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

The biomimetic technology market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in investment in research & development by the private and government organizations and increase in incidence of uses of nanotechnology.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

