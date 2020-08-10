Butterfly Needle Sets Market Break Down by Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026 – Braun Melsungen AG,Becton,Dickinson and Company,Nipro Corporation,Cardinal Health

The global butterfly needle blood collection set market was $166.60 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $320.02 million by 2027, registering a CAGR 8.20% from 2020 to 2027.

A butterfly needle is a device used to provide access to superficial vein for drawing blood or for an IV injection. These needles are much easier to use and is less painful due to winged tubing structure that allows greater flexibility. In addition, butterfly needles, also known as a winged infusion set or a scalp vein set, are commonly used for babies, young children, and elderly to draw blood or to administer medication. The needles are short and straight with plastic wings attached for phlebotomists to hold during insertion and ease operation. In addition, winged-infusion blood collection needles are ideal for individuals with small or fragile veins. Further, the common butterfly needles, which are frequently used ranges from gauges, with 21 and 23 gauge (G) and the smallest gauge i.e., 25-27G, are being used primarily for pediatric patients.

Key Players:

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Nipro Corporation

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries

Terumo Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories

ISOMed

BioMatrix S.r.l.

Key Market Segments

– By application

o Blood transfusion

o Venipuncture

o IV rehydration

o Delivery of medications

– By end user

o Hospitals

o Blood banks

o Others

The major factors that drive the market growth are rise in prevalence of chronic diseases globally such as cancer, intravenous therapy, cardiovascular diseases, and bleeding disorders. In addition, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and need for managing long term medications and drug infusions are some of the other factors that boost the growth of the market. However, lack of product innovations and regulatory standards on butterfly needle usage and phlebotomists blood collection hamper the market growth. Moreover, safety and convenience provided by the needles d treatment associated with butterfly needle offer opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

