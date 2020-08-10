Construction Estimation Software Market Emerging Trends, Growth and New Technologies Research By Bizprac,Buildsoft Pty Ltd,Clear Estimates,CoConstruct,Corecon Technologies, Inc

Construction estimation softwareis designed for contractors to aggregate estimation procedure of a project related to construction. The construction estimation software provides the contractors to estimate accurate cost and drive the revenues. The construction estimation software is competitive in nature with a large number of global as well as local players operating in the market. The construction estimation software market is expected to grow significantly in the APAC region owing to the growing construction activities.

Key Players:

1. Bizprac

2. Buildsoft Pty Ltd

3. Clear Estimates

4. CoConstruct

5. Corecon Technologies, Inc

6. Estimator360 Inc.

7. Gordian Group, Inc.

8. Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, Inc.

9. Jonas Construction Software Inc.

10. PlanSwift Software

Higher investments in the infrastructure industryand growing popularity of cloud based solutions are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the construction estimation software market. However, the high costs of the construction estimation solutions might hinder the growth of the construction estimation software market. The growing construction activities, increasing urbanization, and increasing focus of towards reducing the costs and increasing the profitability are creating lucrative business opportunities for the companies operating in the market to achieve a significant market share.

The “Global Construction estimation software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the construction estimation software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of construction estimation software market with detailed market segmentation bysoftware license type, project size and geography. The global construction estimation software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading construction estimation software marketplayers and offers key trends and opportunities in theconstruction estimation software market.

The global construction estimation softwaremarketis segmented on the basisof software license type and project size. Based on software license type, the market is segmented as a perpetual license, subscription license. On the basis of project size the market is segmented as small project estimator, medium-sized project estimator, and large-sized project estimator

The report analyzes factors affecting construction estimation software marketfrom both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the construction estimation software marketin these regions.

Construction Estimation Software Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

