Contraceptive Pills Market | Top Key Players, Growth Trends, Analysis and Forecast till -2026

The global “contraceptive pills market” size is projected to reach USD 20.55 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. High degree of unfulfilled contraceptive needs in rural areas in emerging economies is expected to be one of the key drivers for the growth of this market. Data gathered under the Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) conducted between 2005 and 2014 in 52 developing countries revealed that around 8% to 38% of married rural women, aged between 15 and 49 years, faced unmet contraceptive needs. The main reason for this gap is the lack of accessibility and local availability of birth-control pills in these areas. To counter this, governments in many developing and underdeveloped countries are taking efforts to make these modern day medications more accessible and affordable to the rural populace. This will effectively accelerate the oral contraceptives market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Players operating in the Contraceptive Pills Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

Piramal Enterprises

Allergan, plc

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

HLL Lifecare Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

others

Increasing Popularity of Advanced Contraceptives to Propel the Market in North America

North America is slated to dominate the contraceptive pills market share, since the region generated USD 4.09 billion in revenue in 2018. The primary reason for this is the rising uptake of short-acting reversible contraceptives in the U.S. and patient-friendly reimbursement policies for oral birth-control pills. Europe will emerge as the second leading region in this market, led by France which has the highest birth rate in the region. Better reimbursement policies will also bode well for the market in Europe. Asia-Pacific will record the fastest growth owing to rising number of awareness drives conducted by the government and NGOs. In Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, increasing presence of big pharmaceutical companies and growing literacy rates will drive the market in these regions.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Combines Contraceptives Pills

Progestin-only Pills

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channel

Public Channel & NGOs

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

