DevOps Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth and Segmentation Till 2027 – Microsoft Corporation, EMC Corporation, VersionOne, Red Hat, Google,CA Technologies

Global DevOps Market 2017 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2023

DevOps provide systematic approach of automated tasks with open & flexible tools to deliver continuous improvement in the business processes. DevOps solutions provides extended services on multiple applications including software development & testing, continuous delivery, application management, fast forward product innovation, and others to the enterprises.

It helps to automate complex IT processes by delivering high-end benefits to the users with reduced cost and continuous process improvement. In the recent years, applications related to integrated processes set-up have given rise to DevOps implementation among the end users from both public & private sector.

Some of the key players of DevOps Market: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation, EMC Corporation, VersionOne, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Google, Inc.,CA Technologies

The factors that drive the DevOps market are increase in adoption of process automated software by several end users including SMEs and large enterprises, due to low cost of process automation set-up and maintenance services. In addition, enhancement in operational effectiveness and demand for automated business processes implementation among enterprises from various sectors such as banking, healthcare, government, retail, manufacturing, and others are expected to fuel the DevOps market growth during the forecast period. However, technology integration with existing process and high cost of initial installment are anticipated to hamper the DevOps market growth.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global DevOps market is segmented on basis of solution, deployment, end user, and geography. Based on solution, it is classified into monitoring & performance management, lifecycle management, analytics, delivery & operations management, and testing & development. On the basis of deployment, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise. Based on user type, it is bifurcated into small medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA including country level analysis for each region.

Most important Deployment of DevOps covered in this report are:

Cloud

On-premise

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

