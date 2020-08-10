Global Trade Impact of the Coronavirus on Sports Bra Market 2026

The 2020 study has 192 pages, 106 tables and figures. The vendors in the sports bra industry have invested in high-quality technology and textured materials to develop leading edge absorbency and flexibility of their bras.

There are a number of different sports bra designs that can be found in the on-line listings and in retail stores. The athleisure trend is here to stay because it provides significant health benefits. Improvements in comfort provided by sports bras has extended their use to all day. Sports bras represent a breakthrough in innovation and will likely completely replace traditional bras.

When working out, the bust is put through more stress and impacts than during daily activities. Breasts are subject to movements and bouncing that can create a force of up to five times their actual weight creating the possibility of tears. Wearing a sports bra provides both support and comfort needed when doing a physical activity.

According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the research, “Youth female runner challenges illustrate the shift in the female body at puberty. Before puberty the muscles are strong and sleek, like the male body, but suddenly curves and breasts appear, creating significant body changes that disrupt the ability to run fast.

This change requires physiological and psychological adaptation. Containing the body becomes an issue. Sport bras have emerged as a way for females to adjust to those body changes in a way that supports participation in all walks of life. The sports bras offer a freedom that lasts a lifetime.”

The shipments value of the sports bra market in 2019 at $9 billion is rising to $38.4 billion by 2026, representing significant growth. Growth is spurred by a rapid shift away from regular bras to the far more comfortable sports bra. Support and protection of the upper body is achieved by use of the sports bra.

The increasingly global nature of science, technology and engineering is a reflection of the implementation of the globally integrated enterprise. Customers trust wintergreen research to work alongside them to ensure the success of the participation in a particular market segment.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Nike

Under Armour

Aimer

Champion

Decathlon

L Brands /

Reebok

Triumph

New Balance

Wacoal

VF Vanity Fair

Hanesbrands

Li-Ning

Columbia Sportswear

Asics

Berkshire Hathaway / Brooks

Lululemon

Lorna Jane

Table of Contents

Sports Bras Executive Summary 21

Sports Bras Market Driving Forces 21

1. Sports Bras: Market Description and Market Dynamics 24

1.1 Female Runners 24

1.1.1 Respond Quickly To New Opportunities 28

2. Sports Bras Market Shares and Forecasts 30

2.1 Sports Bras Market Driving Forces 30

2.2 Sports Bra Market Shares 33

2.2.1 Sports Bra Competitive Markets 35

2.2.2 Sports Bras Company Market Positioning, Worldwide, 2019 35

2.3 Sports Bra Market Forecasts 37

2.4 Sports Bra Market Segment Analysis 41

2.4.1 Low, Medium, High Impact Sport Bras 43

2.4.2 Low Impact 48

2.4.3 Medium Support

2.4.4 High Impact Support 51

2.4.5 Market Analysis by Applications 52

2.4.6 Specialty Stores 52

2.4.7 E-commerce 52

2.5 Bra Market / Underwear Market 53

2.6 Sports Bra Prices 54

2.6.1 Nike 54

2.6.2 Lorna Jane Sports Bra Prices 64

2.7 Sports Bra Regional Analysis 65

2.7.1 Sports Bra US Regional Analysis 69

2.7.2 UK 69

2.7.3 Adidas Regional Revenue Growth 70

2.7.4 India 71

Continue…

