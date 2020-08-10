Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Power Market: Growth Analysis by Manufacturers

The exponential and rapid growth in the amount of data consumed and generated by various organizations, businesses and individuals has led to rise in demand for data storage leading to the increase in number of data centers. Globally data centers are emerging as computational hubs for end-users and enterprises. This growth in data center number is leading to the growth of data center power and related services market. Thus, the demand for enterprise-wide digital content and growth of data centers is driving the demand for data center services across the globe. Numbers of data centers are increasing rapidly to cater the demand for computing requirement and digital content. Power expenses are almost half of the total expenses associated with the data center, and as a result organizations are developing efficient and innovative data center power solutions.

Efficient power solutions installed help the companies in reducing their total expenses leading to reduced total cost of ownership (TCO). Electricity prices are continuously rising leading to the demand for cost efficient power solutions. The need for data centers in increasing continuously along with the need to maintain the data center uptime and reliability driving the data center power market. Global initiative towards reducing carbon footprints and need from immense power density data centers are the factors driving the demand for energy efficient power solutions for global data centers.

Traditional data centers are replaced by new data centers with advanced technology and power management capabilities, thus this aging and replacement of traditional data centers is another driving factor for the growth of market. However, high initial investment in the data center power management solutions and availability of the compatible power solutions are challenges faced by global data center power market. Unawareness of the benefits of power management solutions among the organizations investing in data center infrastructure is major restraining factor for the growth of data center power market.

A modular power solution is the new trend being observed in data center power market. Along with it, direct current power solutions and intelligent rack power distribution unit (IPDU) are the new solution types holding immense potential for growth in data center power market. Global data center power market is segmented on the basis of service, solution type, verticals and end-user.

On the basis of service type the market is segmented into system integration services, consulting services and professional services. Data center power market on the basis of type of solution is segmented into Cabling Infrastructure solutions, power measurement and monitoring solutions, power storage solutions, generator solutions, uninterrupted power supply (UPS) solutions and power distribution solution.

Data center find their applications across the industry verticals. Thus this market cater solutions to the data centers used in verticals such as telecom and IT, banking, financial services and insurance, government sector, energy sector, healthcare industry and other verticals. Further, on the basis of end-user the data center power market is segmented into enterprises, collocation provider and cloud service providers.

Schneider Electric SE, Server Technology, Inc., Intel Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Raritan, Inc., Emerson Network Power, Hewlett-Packard Company, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation Plc and ABB Ltd., among others are some of the key players in global data center power market.