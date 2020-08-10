Insights into the Big Data in the Automotive Industry to 2026 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

“Big Data” originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.

Amid the proliferation of real-time and historical data from sources such as connected devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. The automotive industry is no exception to this trend, where Big Data has found a host of applications ranging from product design and manufacturing to predictive vehicle maintenance and autonomous driving.

Big Data investments in the automotive industry will account for over $2.8 Billion in 2017 alone. Led by a plethora of business opportunities for automotive OEMs, tier-1 suppliers, insurers, dealerships and other stakeholders, these investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12% over the next three years.

The “Big Data in the Automotive Industry: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of Big Data in the automotive industry including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, application areas, use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies, vendor profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services investments from 2017 through to 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 4 application areas, 18 use cases, 6 regions and 35 countries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

The report covers the following topics:

Big Data ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Enabling technologies, standardization and regulatory initiatives

Big Data analytics and implementation models

Business case, key applications and use cases in the automotive industry

30 case studies of Big Data investments by automotive OEMs and other stakeholders

Future roadmap and value chain

Company profiles and strategies of over 240 Big Data vendors

Strategic recommendations for Big Data vendors, automotive OEMs and other stakeholders

Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Hardware, Software & Professional Services

Hardware

Software

Professional Services

Horizontal Submarkets

Storage & Compute Infrastructure

Networking Infrastructure

Hadoop & Infrastructure Software

SQL

NoSQL

Analytic Platforms & Applications

Cloud Platforms

Professional Services

Application Areas

Product Development, Manufacturing & Supply Chain

After-Sales, Warranty & Dealer Management

Connected Vehicles & Intelligent Transportation

Marketing, Sales & Other Applications

Use Cases

Supply Chain Management

Manufacturing

Product Design & Planning

Predictive Maintenance & Real-Time Diagnostics

Recall & Warranty Management

Parts Inventory & Pricing Optimization

Dealer Management & Customer Support Services

UBI (Usage-Based Insurance)

Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Driving

Intelligent Transportation

Fleet Management

Driver Safety & Vehicle Cyber Security

In-Vehicle Experience, Navigation & Infotainment

Ride Sourcing, Sharing & Rentals

Marketing & Sales

Customer Retention

Third Party Monetization

Other Use Cases

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Country Markets

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Big Data opportunity in the automotive industry?

How is the market evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

Who are the key Big Data software, hardware and services vendors and what are their strategies?

How much are automotive OEMs and other stakeholders investing in Big Data?

What opportunities exist for Big Data analytics in the automotive industry?

Which countries, application areas and use cases will see the highest percentage of Big Data investments in the automotive industry?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

In 2017, Big Data vendors will pocket over $2.8 Billion from hardware, software and professional services revenues in the automotive industry. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12% over the next three years, eventually accounting for over $4 Billion by the end of 2020.

In a bid to improve customer retention, automotive OEMs are heavily relying on Big Data and analytics to integrate an array of data-driven aftermarket services such as predictive vehicle maintenance, real-time mapping and personalized concierge services.

In recent years, several prominent partnerships and M&A deals have taken place that highlight the growing importance of Big Data in the automotive industry. For example, tier-1 supplier Delphi recently led an investment round to raise over $25 Million for Otonomo, a startup that has developed a data exchange and marketplace platform for vehicle-generated data.

Addressing privacy concerns is necessary in order to monetize the swaths of Big Data that will be generated by a growing installed base of connected vehicles and other segments of the automotive industry.

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction 22

1.1 Executive Summary 22

1.2 Topics Covered 24

1.3 Forecast Segmentation 25

1.4 Key Questions Answered 28

1.5 Key Findings 29

1.6 Methodology 30

1.7 Target Audience 31

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 32

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of Big Data 36

2.1 What is Big Data? 36

2.2 Key Approaches to Big Data Processing 36

2.2.1 Hadoop 37

2.2.2 NoSQL 39

2.2.3 MPAD (Massively Parallel Analytic Databases) 39

2.2.4 In-Memory Processing 40

2.2.5 Stream Processing Technologies 40

2.2.6 Spark 41

2.2.7 Other Databases & Analytic Technologies 41

2.3 Key Characteristics of Big Data 42

2.3.1 Volume 42

2.3.2 Velocity 42

2.3.3 Variety 42

2.3.4 Value 43

2.4 Market Growth Drivers 44

2.4.1 Awareness of Benefits 44

2.4.2 Maturation of Big Data Platforms 44

2.4.3 Continued Investments by Web Giants, Governments & Enterprises 45

2.4.4 Growth of Data Volume, Velocity & Variety 45

2.4.5 Vendor Commitments & Partnerships 45

2.4.6 Technology Trends Lowering Entry Barriers 46

2.5 Market Barriers 46

2.5.1 Lack of Analytic Specialists 46

2.5.2 Uncertain Big Data Strategies 46

2.5.3 Organizational Resistance to Big Data Adoption 47

2.5.4 Technical Challenges: Scalability & Maintenance 47

2.5.5 Security & Privacy Concerns 47

3 Chapter 3: Big Data Analytics 49

3.1 What are Big Data Analytics? 49

3.2 The Importance of Analytics 49

3.3 Reactive vs. Proactive Analytics 50

3.4 Customer vs. Operational Analytics 51

3.5 Technology & Implementation Approaches 51

3.5.1 Grid Computing 51

3.5.2 In-Database Processing 52

3.5.3 In-Memory Analytics 52

3.5.4 Machine Learning & Data Mining 52

3.5.5 Predictive Analytics 53

3.5.6 NLP (Natural Language Processing) 53

3.5.7 Text Analytics 54

3.5.8 Visual Analytics 55

3.5.9 Graph Analytics 55

3.5.10 Social Media, IT & Telco Network Analytics 56

Continue…

