Lactic Acid Market Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Global lactic acid market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.42% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year.

Lactic acid is an acid which are usually found in sour milk and are also produced in the muscle tissue when a person exercises. They are usually colourless or yellowish. They are also prepared by the fermentation of molasses, potatoes, corn-starch and other. They can be processed synthetically and naturally. They are widely used in application such as food & beverages, personal care, industrial, polyactic acid and other. As they are biocompatible and biodegradable in nature they are also used labelling and packaging material.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in the Lactic Acid Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lactic acid market are Corbion, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd, Futerro SA, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Vigon International, Inc, Cargill, Incorporated., CELLULAC, Musashino Chemical (China) Co.,Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Galactic s.a., BASF SE, TEIJIN LIMITED., Synbra Technology bv, NatureWorks LLC, GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES LTD., Mitushi Biopharma, Jiangxi Keyuan Bio-Material Co., Ltd., Jiaan Biotech among others.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2015, Corbion nv announced that they have acquired lactic acid business of Archer Daniels Midland which includes the delivery and sales of sodium lactate, lactic acid and potassium lactate products. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in North America Market

In October 2015, Lotte announced the launch of their new milk chocolate product which contains good lactic acid bacteria. This sweet day’s lactic acid bacteria chocolate contains more advantageous bacteria. They are coated and stored within the fat of the products so can reach the stomach alive and will stay active for long. This product can also be stored in the room temperature

Global Lactic Acid Market Segmentation:

Global Lactic Acid Market By Raw Material (Corn, Sugarcane, Cassava, Other Crops)

Application (Industrial, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Polyactic Acid, Others)

Source (Natural, Synthetic)

End-User (Packaging, Textile, Electronics, Automotive, Biomedical, Other)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Customer requirement has been kept into focus while preparing this professional and in-depth Lactic Acid Market research report. This report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. Strategic aspects of the Lactic Acid industry such as product development and specification, technology, niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets can be tackled with the vast information and data included in this report. This market report has been framed by taking into account several factors of the present and upcoming market scenario.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the Lactic Acid Market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Lactic Acid Market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Lactic Acid Market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

