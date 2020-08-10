Medical Gas Market report involves historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis on a global, local & regional level. This market document has been formed by taking into thought numerous aspects of marketing research and analysis that can be enlisted as market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, & in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. Market definition included in this Medical Gas Market research report provides the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market.

A medical gas is the gas which is manufactured, packaged, and planned for administration to a patient in therapy, anaesthesia, or diagnosis purposes. The medical gases are mainly used in home healthcare, hospitals, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, emergency service providers and also in academic & research institutions. Medical Air, Carbon Dioxide, Oxygen, Nitrogen and Nitrous Oxide are the most common used medical gases in the hospital areas including recovery areas, patient rooms, operating rooms, and others.

Global medical gas market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Gas Market

Some of the major players operating in this Medical Gas Market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), The Linde Group (Dublin), SOL-SpA (Italy), Praxair Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Air Liquide (France), Atlas Copco (Sweden), GCE Holding AB (Sweden), Messer Group (Germany), The Southern Gas Limited (India), Aims Industries Ltd. (India), Amico Group (U.S.), GCE Group (Sweden), Crumpton Welding Supplies & Equipment (U.S.), Zaburitz Pearl Co., Ltd. (Myanmar), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (India), Uttam (Pakistan), SCI Analytical (U.S.), Rotarex (Brazil, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.) and many others.

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Gas Market

The medical gas market is segmented into four notable segments such as Product, Application, Method of Separation, End User and Geography.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into medical gases and medical gas equipment. Medical gases segment is sub-segmented into Pure Medical Gases and Medical Gas Mixtures. Pure Medical Gases segment is further segmented into type and form of delivery. The type segment is further sub-segmented into oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, nitrogen, helium and medical air. The form of delivery segment is further sub-segmented into high pressure cylinders, liquid cylinders and bulk delivery. Medical Gas Mixtures segment is further segmented into blood-gas mixtures, lung diffusion mixtures, carbon dioxide–oxygen mixtures, nitrous oxide–oxygen mixtures, laser-gas mixtures, aerobic gas mixtures, anaerobic gas mixtures, ethylene oxide and helium-oxygen mixtures. Medical gas equipment segment is sub-segmented into equipment accessories, oxygen concentrators, Cryogenic Products (Freezers) and gas delivery systems. The Equipment Accessories segment is further sub-segmented into hoses optical, manifolds, regulators, flowmeters, suction regulators, vacuum systems, outlets, medical air compressors, monitoring systems (Alarms & Monitors) and valves with integrated pressure regulators (VIPRS). The medical gases segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In February 2018, GCE Group (Sweden) launched a secure online platform for enabling ease home oxygen suppliers in remote monitoring of the GCE’s Zen-O portable oxygen concentrator. This helped the company to enlarge its business and improve their revenue.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing & research, diagnostic applications, therapeutic applications and others. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research segment is sub-segmented into drug discovery, pharmaceutical manufacturing, process development and quality control. Diagnostic Applications segment is sub-segmented into medical imaging and general laboratory use. Therapeutic Applications segment is sub-segmented into respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, anesthesia, cryosurgery and other therapeutic applications. In 2019, therapeutic application segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In February 2018, Matheson Tri-Gas (Subsidiary of Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)) (U.S.) concluded an agreement with Gazprom (Russia) for the distribution and import of helium in Russia. This strategy will help Taiyo Nippon Sanso Company to expand their business.

On the basis of method of separation, the market is segmented into physical separators, fractional distillation, molecular sieve, semipermeable membrane and others. In 2019, fractional distillation segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In January 2018, Air Liquide (France) entered Saudi Arabia’s healthcare market by acquiring the respiratory unit of Thimar Al Jazirah (Saudi Arabia). This strategy helped the company to expand its business in healthcare activity and enhance its customer base in the Middle East.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, emergency service providers and others. In 2019, hospital segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In May 2015, BeaconMedaes, a subsidiary of Atlas Copco, takes medical gas monitoring to next level with TotalAlert infinity notification system which will help to respond to medical gas outlet in hospitals and other medical facilities.This will help Atlas Copco to provide a range of comprehensive solutions to its customers.



Product Launch:

In 2016, Linde Gas has launched a new light-weight cylinder package for medical oxygen. This product will help in continuous oxygen supply at the hospital and home. This launch will help the company in the expansion of their business by grasping more customers.

In 2015, Linde Gas has launched first cylinder filing site at Siliguri in West Bengal. This will help the company to expand their business in India and to achieve great milestone in their business.

Research Methodology: Global Medical Gas Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Healthcare Professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Medical practitioners. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

