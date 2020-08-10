Nebulizers Market 2020 | Development, Key Opportunity, Share, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2026

The global Nebulizer market size is projected to reach USD 1,778.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders around the world will be the prime growth propeller for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Nebulizer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Jet Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, and Mesh Nebulizer) By Modality (Portable, and Table-top) By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that respiratory diseases are the foremost cause of death and disability worldwide. According to its estimates, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) afflicts around 65 million and kills 3 million people every year. Similarly, pneumonia also kills millions of people annually and is the leading cause of mortality among children under 5 years of age. Furthermore, WHO data indicates that lung cancer is the deadliest cancer, killing 1.6 million people every year. Nebulizer play a key role in managing these chronic and potentially fatal lung disorders and as the incidence of these disorders grows, the demand for Nebulizer will continue to surge.

The report states that the market value was at USD 909.7 million in 2019. Its other highlights include:

Valuable insights into the key market drivers, trends, and restraints;

Exhaustive analysis of the upcoming market opportunities;

In-depth examination of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market; and

Comprehensive study of the regional prospects and competitive dynamics influencing the market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Market Opportunity

Rapid Transmission of the COVID-19 Infection to Create Immediate Growth Opportunities

The SARS-CoV-2 infection attacks the respiratory tract and lungs, causing shortness of breath, acute breathing problems, and pneumonia, along with a persistent fever and cough. People with preexisting lung disorders such as asthma are at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), asthma patients are highly recommended to carry inhalers or portable Nebulizer with them as these devices can efficiently open the lungs and allow them to function normally. In this scenario, the uptake of inhalable drug delivery devices is likely to spike and favor the Nebulizer market growth. The only worry with these devices, as pointed out by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, is their potential to transmit the infection among patients as well as healthcare workers, especially in healthcare facilities. If this issue is addressed, players can capitalize on the current pandemic and expand their presence in the market.

Regional Analysis

Strong Healthcare Infrastructure to Support Market Growth in North America

North America boasted a market size of USD 308.4 million in 2019 and the region is likely to lead the Nebulizer market share during the forecast period. This is chiefly attributable to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure and patient-friendly reimbursement policies. In addition to this, escalating number of COVID-19 cases in the US will skyrocket the demand for Nebulizer and inhalers in 2020. Similar trends are expected to be observed in Europe. On the other hand, the market is Asia-Pacific is slated for steady expansion owing to the proliferation of medical device companies and rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders.

