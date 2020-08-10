Platform Screen Door System Market by Product Type (Full Height, Semi Height and Half Height) and Application (Metro, Airport and Bus Stop): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2026

Platform screen door system is a type of barrier that is installed at transit stations and act as a barrier between the passenger and the transit area such as platforms or airport runways. Platform screen door system is intended to provide safety and security to the passengers; thus, reducing the chance of accidents caused due to human intervention.

Key Players:

o Faiveley Transport

o Fangda Group

o Gilgen Door Systems AG.

o Horton Automatics

o Manusa

o Panasonic Corporation

o Shanghai Jiacheng Railway International

o Stanley Access Technologies LLC.

o Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

o Westinghouse Electric Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

o Full Height

o Semi Height

o Half Height

By Application

o Metro

o Airport

o Bus Stop

The main purpose for the installation of platform screen door system is to ensure safety of the passengers and to prevent the occurrence of suicides, accidents and prevent people from entering the metro tracks or vehicle propulsion area. In addition, platform screen doors improve the climate condition of the metro stations, airports and bus stops by preventing the outer air to come inside and eventually reduce the cost incurred in installing the heating and cooling system across the area.

Moreover, platform screen door system installed at the transit stations are helpful in controlling the flow of passengers, increase the passenger safety, increases the comfort of the passengers and reduces the station running cost. Also, platform screen door system offers an attractive appearance to the platform; thus, leading to the growth of the global platform screen door system market.

The global platform screen door system market is driven by factors such as rising need for public safety and massive transportation infrastructure development. However, high capital requirement and refurbishment of existing safety system restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand for safe, secure and efficient transport system and improvement in railway infrastructure in developing countries provide lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the global platform screen door system market.

The global platform screen door system market is segmented into product type, application and region. By product type, the global platform screen door system market has been categorized into full height, semi height and half height type of platform screen doors. By application, it is classified into metro, airport and bus stop. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

