Post COVID-19 Pandemic Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Worldwide The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS) Market

Driven by the growing demand for in-building wireless coverage and the huge influx of mobile data traffic, conventional macrocells alone are no longer deemed sufficient to handle the needs of today’s wireless subscribers. In addition, the imminent adoption of centimeter and millimeter wave spectrum, to support higher data rates in 5G networks, necessitates the usage of much smaller cell sizes.

To cope with growing capacity and coverage requirements, mobile operators are significantly increasing their investments in a variety of Heterogeneous Network or HetNet infrastructure technologies such as strategically deployed small cells, carrier Wi-Fi and DAS (Distributed Antenna System) networks. Adding further to the heterogeneity is the shift towards C-RAN (Centralized RAN) architecture, where centralized baseband functionality is shared across a large number of distributed radio nodes to deliver benefits such as resource pooling, multi-cell coordination, network extensibility and energy efficiency.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1170820

Global investments on small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN and DAS will reach more than $15 Billion by the end of 2017, as mobile operators remain committed to tackle the continued growth of mobile data traffic and evolving coverage requirements. At present, the HetNet market is facing a paradigm shift with multiple advancements ranging from small cell virtualization and neutral hosting to the adoption of unlicensed and shared spectrum. In conjunction with 5G and LTE Advanced network rollouts, these advancements will fuel the market to grow at a CAGR of over 18% between 2017 and 2020.

The “HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the HetNet ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, use cases, vertical markets, service provider case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for HetNet infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover 6 individual submarkets and 6 regions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

HetNet ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Enabling technologies and key architectural components for small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN and DAS

Integration, offloading and SON (Self-Organizing Network) technologies

Key trends including RAN disaggregation; small cell virtualization; unlicensed and shared spectrum usage; and neutral hosting

Complementary technologies and concepts including millimeter wave radio access; MEC (Mobile Edge Computing); FWA (Fixed Wireless Access); control and user plane separation; and network slicing

Small cell backhaul and C-RAN fronthaul technologies

HetNet use cases and deployment models including SCaaS (Small Cells-as-a-Service)

Enterprise RAN; rural small cells; and tactical small cells for military and public safety applications

Over 30 case studies of service provider HetNet deployments

Regulatory landscape and standardization

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 500 leading ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for HetNet infrastructure vendors and mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Small Cells

Air Interface Technology Segmentation

2G & 3G

LTE

5G NR (New Radio)

Deployment Model Segmentation

Indoor

Outdoor

RAN Architecture Segmentation

Standalone

C-RAN

Use Case Segmentation

Residential

Enterprise

Urban

Rural & Suburban

Cell Size Segmentation

Femtocells

Picocells

Microcells

Small Cell Backhaul

Technology Segmentation

DSL

Ethernet

Microwave

Millimeter Wave

Satellite

Fiber & Others

Carrier Wi-Fi

Submarket Segmentation

Access Points

Access Point Controllers

Integration Approach Segmentation

Standalone Wi-Fi Hotspots

Managed Wi-Fi Offload

C-RAN

Air Interface Technology Segmentation

3G & LTE

5G NR

Deployment Model Segmentation

Indoor

Outdoor

Cell Size Segmentation

Small Cells

Macrocells

Submarket Segmentation

BBUs (Baseband Units)

RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)

C-RAN Fronthaul

Technology Segmentation

Dedicated Fiber

WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)

OTN (Optical Transport Network)

PON (Passive Optical Network)

Ethernet

Microwave

Millimeter Wave

G.Fast & Others

DAS

Deployment Model Segmentation

Indoor

Outdoor

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Make An Enquiry for Discount Before Buying The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1170820

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the HetNet opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

How can HetNet infrastructure investments improve wireless coverage and alleviate congestion in mobile operator networks?

Can virtualized small cells reduce the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) of HetNet deployments?

How are mobile operators leveraging small cells to deliver cost-effective wireless coverage in rural areas?

What is the commercial status of unlicensed and shared spectrum technologies?

How are small cell, DAS and Wi-Fi specialists addressing requirements for multi-operator neutral host networks?

What are the prospects of microwave and millimeter wave transport networking platforms for small cell backhaul and C-RAN fronthaul?

Will mobile operators adopt WiGig and other non-3GPP technologies to complement 5G network rollouts?

Who are the key market players, what is their market share and what are their strategies?

What strategies should HetNet infrastructure vendors and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

SNS Research estimates that global investments on small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN and DAS will reach more than $15 Billion by the end of 2017, as mobile operators remain committed to tackle the continued growth of mobile data traffic and evolving coverage requirements.

At present, the HetNet market is facing a paradigm shift with multiple advancements ranging from small cell virtualization and neutral hosting to the adoption of unlicensed and shared spectrum.

In conjunction with 5G and LTE Advanced network rollouts, these advancements will fuel the market to grow at a CAGR of over 18% between 2017 and 2020.

By virtualizing small cells, mobile operators can immediately evaluate the benefits of RAN virtualization with no major impact on their larger macrocell RAN footprint. SNS research estimates that global spending on virtualized small cells will surpass $1 Billion annually by 2020.

Unlicensed and shared spectrum small cells are also beginning to gain traction, with shipment revenues potentially reaching $240 Million by the end of 2020.

The vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as CCI’s (Communication Components, Inc.) acquisition of BLiNQ Networks and Mavenir’s merger with Ranzure Networks.

List of Companies Mentioned

3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)

3GPP2 (3rd Generation Partnership Project 2)

3Roam

4ipnet

4RF

6Harmonics

6WIND

AAS (Amphenol Antenna Solutions)

ABB

Accedian Networks

Accelink Technologies Corporation

Accelleran

Accuris Networks

Accuver

Ace Technologies Corporation

AceAxis

ACOME

Actelis Networks

Actiontec Electronics

Actus Networks

Adax

ADB

ADI (Analog Devices Inc.)

ADLINK Technology

ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies)

ADTRAN

ADVA Optical Networking

Advantech

Advantech Wireless

Aerohive Networks

AeroMobile

Affarii Technologies

Affirmed Networks

Agema Systems

Airgain

AirHop Communications

Air-Lynx

Airrays

Airspan Networks

AKM (Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation)

Akoustis Technologies

ALAXALA Networks Corporation

ALBEDO Telecom

Albis-Elcon

ALCOMA

Allied Data Technologies

Allied Telesis

Allot Communications

Alpha Networks

Alpha Wireless

Alphabet

Altai Technologies

Altiostar Networks

Altran

Alvarion Technologies

Amarisoft

Amdocs

América Móvil Group

American Tower Corporation

Anertai Communications

Anritsu Corporation

APRESIA Systems

Aptilo Networks

Aquantia Corporation

Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Argela

ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Businesses, Japan)

Aricent

ARM Holdings

Arqiva

ARRIS International

Artemis Networks

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

Artiza Networks

Aruba Networks

Aselan

Askey Computer Corporation

ASOCS

Astellia

ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)

AT&T

ATDI

Athonet

ATIS (U.S. Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)

AttoCore

Autelan

Avanti Communications Group

Aviat Networks

AVM (AVM Computersysteme Vertriebs)

Axiata Group

Axxcelera Broadband Wireless

Azcom Technology

Baicells Technologies

BandwidthX

BATM Advanced Communications

Baylin Technologies

Beeline

Belkin International

Benetel

Bharti Airtel

Bird Technologies

Black Box Corporation

BLiNQ Networks

Blu Wireless Technology

Blue Danube Systems

BlueWaveTel

BluWan

Boingo Wireless

Boomsense/Bangxun Technology

BoostEdge

BridgeWave Communications

Broadband Forum

Broadcom

Brocade Communications Systems

Browan Communications

BSG Wireless

BT Group

BTI Wireless

C Squared Systems

CableFree (Wireless Excellence)

CableLabs

Cadence Design Systems

Calix

Cambium Networks

Cambridge Consultants

Canoga Perkins Corporation

Carlson Wireless Technologies

Carnegie Technologies

CarrierComm

Casa Systems

Cavium

CBNL (Cambridge Broadband Networks Ltd.)

CBRS Alliance

CCA (Competitive Carriers Association)

CCI (Communication Components, Inc.)

CCI (Competitive Companies, Inc.)

CCI Systems

CCN (Cirrus Core Networks)

CCS (Cambridge Communication Systems)

CCSA (China Communications Standards Association)

CeedTec

Cellcom (New-Cell)

Cellcomm Solutions

CellMax Technologies

CellMining

Cellnex Telecom

Cellular One

Cellwize Wireless Technologies

cellXica

CelPlan Technologies

Celtro

Ceragon Networks

CEVA

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa Telecom

Cielo Networks

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

Clavister

ClearSky Technologies

Cloudberry Mobile

CND (Core Network Dynamics)

Cobham Wireless

Cohere Technologies

Coherent Logix

Collinear Networks

Collision Communications

Colt Technology Services Group

Comba Telecom

Comcores

CommAgility

CommScope

Comtech EF Data Corporation

Comtech Korea

Comtech Telecommunications Corporation

Comtrend Corporation

Contela

Corecess

Coriant

Corning

Cox Communications

CPqD (Center for Research and Development in Telecommunications, Brazil)

Creanord

Crown Castle International Corporation

CS Corporation

CTIA

D2 Technologies

Dali Wireless

DASAN Zhone Solutions

Datang Mobile

Datang Telecom

Dell Technologies

Delta Electronics

DENGYO (Nihon Dengyo Kosaku)

DigitalGlobe

Direct Beam

D-Link Corporation

DragonWave

Druid Software

DSA (Dynamic Spectrum Alliance)

DT (Deutsche Telekom)

DYNE TECH

Eahison Communication

eASIC Corporation

E-Band Communications

EBlink

EchoStar Corporation

ECI Telecom

Edgewater Wireless Systems

EDX Wireless

EION Wireless

Ekinops

ELVA-1

Endaga

ENENSYS Technologies

Eoptolink Technology

Ercom

Ericsson

Ethernity Networks

Ethertronics

ETRI (Electronics & Telecommunications Research Institute, South Korea)

ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)

Eutelsat Communications

EVOLVE

Exalt Wireless

EXFO

Expeto Wireless

Expway

ExteNet Systems

Extreme Networks

Facebook

Fairwaves

Faraday Technology Corporation

FastBack Networks

FCC (U.S. Federal Communications Commission)

Federated Wireless

FiberHome Technologies

FibroLan

Filtronic

Finisar Corporation

Firetide

Flash Networks

Flex Logix Technologies

Fon

Forsk

Fortinet

Foshan Anderson Communication Equipment

Foxcom

Fraunhofer FOKUS (Institute for Open Communication Systems)

Fraunhofer HHI (Heinrich Hertz Institute)

Frog Cellsat

Fujian Helios Technologies

Fujian Sunnada Network Technology

Fujitsu

Furukawa Electric Group

Furuno Electric

Galgus

Galtronics Corporation

Gamma Nu

GCI (General Communication, Inc.)

Gemtek Technology

GENBAND

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Genmix Technology

GenXComm

GigaLight

GIKO GROUP Telecomunicaciones

Gilat Satellite Networks

Global Invacom Group

GlobalFoundries

GoNet Systems

Goodman Networks

Google

GRENTECH

GSMA

GTI

Guangzhou Iplook Technologies

GWT (Global Wireless Technologies)

Handlink Technologies

Hansen Technology

Harris Corporation

HCL Technologies

Hefei Maniron Electronic and Technology

HetNet Forum

HFR

Hilinks Technology

Hisense

Hitachi

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Huahuan

Huawei

HUBER+SUHNER

Hughes Network Systems

HXI

IBM Corporation

iBwave Solutions

IDT (Integrated Device Technology)

IDY Corporation

IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)

IM Technology

Imec International

Impower Technology

InCoax

Infineon Technologies

Infinera

InfiNet Wireless

Infinite Electronics

InfoVista

Inmarsat

Innertron

InnoLight Technology

InnoWireless

Intel Corporation

Intelsat

InterDigital

Intracom Telecom

IP Light

ip.access

IPITEK

iPosi

Iskratel

IS-Wireless

ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan)

ITU (International Telecommunications Union)

Jiangsu Hengxin Technology

Jiangsu Zhengkai Electronics Technology

JMA Wireless

JQL Electronics

JRC (Japan Radio Company)

Juni Global

Juniper Networks

Kaelus

Kathrein-Werke KG

KDDI Corporation

Keima

KEYMILE

Keysight Technologies

Kisan Telecom

Kleos

KMW

Knowles Corporation

Koonsys Radiocommunications

KPN

KT Corporation

Kumu Networks

Kyrio

Lattice Semiconductor

Lemko Corporation

LG Uplus

LGS Innovations

Ligado Networks

LightPointe Communications

LigoWave

Lime Microsystems

Lindsay Broadband

Linker Networks

Linksys

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Loea Corporation

LTE-U Forum

Lumentum

Luminate Wireless

Luminet

LuxCarta

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

Maja Systems

Mathworks

Maven Wireless

Mavenir Systems

MAX4G

Maxim Integrated

MaxLinear

McWane

MDG (Mobility Development Group)

MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum)

MegaFon

Mellanox Technologies

MER Group

Microlab

Microsemi Corporation

Microwave Networks

MIMOon

MIMOtech

MitraStar Technology Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Group

Mobiveil

Mojo Networks

Molex

Mosaik

Moseley Associates

MRV Communications

MTI (Microelectronics Technology, Inc.)

MTI Wireless Edge

MTS (Mobile TeleSystems)

MulteFire Alliance

Multiwave Sensors

N.A.T.

Nash Technologies

NEC Corporation

Netas

NETGEAR

Netonomics

NETSCOUT Systems

New Postcom Equipment

NewNet Mobile Communications

Nexcomm Systems

Nextivity

NexxCom Wireless

NGMN (Next Generation Mobile Networks) Alliance

NI (National Instruments)

Node-H

Nokia

Nokia Networks

Nokia Technologies

Nomadix

Nomor Research

NTT DoCoMo

NuRAN Wireless

Nutaq Innovation

NXP Semiconductors

O3b Networks

Oceus Networks

Octasic

OE Solutions

OFS

Omnitron Systems

Omoco

ON.Lab (Open Networking Lab)

OneAccess Networks

OneWeb

ONF (Open Networking Foundation)

OpenCell

Optulink

Optus

Orange

OSA (OpenAirInterface Software Alliance)

OZC (Optical Zonu Corporation)

P.I. Works

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Panda Electronics Group

Panorama Antennas

Parallel Wireless

Patton Electronics

Peraso Technologies

Phluido

Plasma Antennas

Pletronics

PMN (Private Mobile Networks)

Polaris Networks

Polewall

Polystar

Positron

Potevio

PRISMA Telecom Testing

Procera Networks

Proxim Wireless Corporation

pureLiFi

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Quanta Computer

Qucell

Qulsar

Quortus

Qwilt

RACOM

RAD Data Communications

RADCOM

Radio Gigabit

Radisys Corporation

RADWIN

Raisecom

Rakon

Range Networks

Ranplan Wireless Network Design

Raycap

Rearden

Red Hat

RED Technologies

Redline Communications

REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks

Renaissance Electronics & Communications

RF DSP

RF MORECOM KOREA

RF Window

RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)

Rivada Networks

Rohde & Schwarz

Rosenberger

R-TRON

Ruckus Wireless

SAF Tehnika

Sagemcom

Saguna Networks

SAI Technology

Samji Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Group

Sarokal Test Systems

SAT (Smart Antenna Technologies)

SCF (Small Cell Forum)

SDP Telecom

Senao Networks

Seontech

SerComm Corporation

SES

Sevis Systems

SevOne

SFR

Shared Access

Shenzhen Huaptec

Shyam Group

Shyam Networks

Shyam Telecom

SIAE Microelectronica

Siklu Communication

Silicon Labs (Silicon Laboratories)

Singtel

SIRADEL

SiRRAN Communications

Sistelbanda

SITRONICS

Sivers IMA

SK Telecom

SK Telesys

Skybird Electronic Science & Technology

SkyFiber

Skyview Capital

Skyworks Solutions

SMC Networks

Smith Micro Software

SoftBank Group

Solectek Corporation

SOLiD

Sonus Networks

Sooktha

Source Photonics

Space Data Corporation

Spectronite

SpiderCloud Wireless

Sprint Corporation

SRS (Software Radio Systems)

ST Engineering (Singapore Technologies Engineering)

Star Microwave

Star Solutions

Starry

STMicroelectronics

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sunwave Solutions

SuperCom

Suzhou Hexagon Communication Technologies

Syniverse Technologies

Tarana Wireless

Tata Elxsi

Tech Mahindra

Technicolor

Teco Group

Tecom

Tecore Networks

TEKTELIC Communications

Telco Systems

Telecom Italia Group

Telefónica Group

Telenor Group

Telia Company

Tellion

Tellumat

Telnet Redes Inteligentes

Telrad Networks

Telsey

Telstra

Telum

Telus Corporation

TEOCO Corporation

TESSCO Technologies

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

TI (Texas Instruments)

Tieto Corporation

Tilgin

TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)

Towerstream Corporation

TP-LINK Technologies

Trango Systems

Transition Networks

Tranzeo Wireless Technologies

Tropico

TruConnect Technologies

TSDSI (Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India)

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company)

TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association, South Korea)

TTC (Telecommunication Technology Committee, Japan)

TTP (The Technology Partnership)

Tulinx

Turk Telekom

Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquoss

U-blox

UNICOM Global

UTStarcom

Vanu

Vasona Networks

Vectron International

Vencore Labs

VEON

Verizon Communications

ViaSat

Viavi Solutions

Virgin Media

Virtuosys

VMware

VNL (Vihaan Networks Limited)

Vodafone Group

VT iDirect

VT Systems (Vision Technologies Systems)

Vubiq Networks

Wave1

Wavesight

WBA (Wireless Broadband Alliance)

Webpass

Westell Technologies

Wevercomm

WIA (Wireless Infrastructure Association)

Wi-Fi Alliance

WiFiForward

Wilson Electronics

WiMAX Forum

Wind Tre

WinnForum (Wireless Innovation Forum)

WiPro

Wireless Telecom Group

WiSig Networks

WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation)

WTL (World Telecom Labs)

Wuhan Fingu Electronic Technology

Wuhan Gewei Electronic Technologies

Wytec International

XAVi Technologies Corporation

XCellAir

Xelic

Xilinx

xRAN Consortium

Yamaha Corporation

Zayo Group

Z-Com

Zinwave

ZTE

Zyxel Communications Corporation

Countires Covered

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cape Verde

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

China

Cocos Islands

Colombia

Comoros Islands

Congo

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Côte d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

East Timor

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)

French West Indies

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guam

Guatemala

Guernsey

Guinea Republic

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Isle of Man

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jersey

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kirghizstan

Kiribati

Korea

Kosovo

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Macedonia

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

Netherlands Antilles

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Niue

North Korea

Northern Marianas

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Palestine

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Samoa

Samoa (American)

Sao Tomé & Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

St Kitts & Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent & The Grenadines

Sudan

Suriname

Swaziland

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Turks & Caicos Islands

UAE

Uganda

UK

Ukraine

Uruguay

US Virgin Islands

USA

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1170820

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction 47

1.1 Executive Summary 47

1.2 Topics Covered 49

1.3 Forecast Segmentation 50

1.4 Key Questions Answered 53

1.5 Key Findings 54

1.6 Methodology 55

1.7 Target Audience 56

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 57

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS 64

2.1 An Evolving Heterogeneous Networking Ecosystem 64

2.1.1 The Growing Demand for Mobile Broadband 64

2.1.2 Is LTE the Answer to All Capacity Problems? 64

2.1.3 HetNets: An Evolution of Network Topology 65

2.2 Small Cells 66

2.2.1 What Are Small Cells? 66

2.2.2 Why Deploy Small Cells? 66

2.2.3 Small Cell Categories 68

2.2.3.1 Femtocells 68

2.2.3.2 Picocells 69

2.2.3.3 Microcells 69

2.3 Carrier Wi-Fi 70

2.3.1 Carrier Wi-Fi Integration Approaches 71

2.3.2 Standalone Hotspots 71

2.3.3 Managed Offload 71

2.3.3.1 SIM-Based Wi-Fi Offload 71

2.3.3.2 RAN Integrated Wi-Fi Access 71

2.4 C-RAN (Centralized RAN) 72

2.4.1 What is C-RAN? 72

2.4.2 Architectural Benefits and Challenges 72

2.4.3 Key Architectural Components 73

2.4.3.1 RRHs (Remote Radio Heads) 73

2.4.3.2 BBUs (Baseband Units) 73

2.4.3.3 Fronthaul 74

2.5 Cloud RAN: Virtualizing C-RAN 75

2.5.1 Leveraging Commodity Technologies 76

2.5.2 Moving RAN to the Cloud 76

2.6 DAS (Distributed Antenna System) 77

2.6.1 What is DAS? 77

2.6.2 Passive DAS 78

2.6.3 Active DAS 79

2.6.4 Hybrid DAS 80

2.7 Other Options for Offloading Mobile Network Coverage and Capacity 81

2.7.1 Macrocell Network and Spectrum Expansion 81

2.7.2 Caching & Mobile CDNs (Content Delivery Networks) 81

2.8 The Business Case: Key Market Drivers 82

2.8.1 Capacity & Coverage Improvement: Addressing the Mobile Data Traffic Tsunami 82

2.8.2 Endorsement from the Mobile Operator Community 83

2.8.3 In-Building & Enterprise Coverage Requirements 84

2.8.4 Capacity Offload in Congested Urban Environments 84

2.8.5 Cost-Effective Rural Coverage 85

2.8.6 CapEx Savings 85

2.8.7 Non-Expandability of Macrocell Networks 85

2.8.8 Impact of 5G Rollouts 86

2.9 Challenges & Inhibitors to the HetNet Ecosystem 86

2.9.1 Interference with Macrocell Infrastructure & Spectrum Constraints 86

2.9.2 Conflicting HetNet Offerings 86

2.9.3 Fronthaul & Backhaul Investments 87

2.9.4 Migration from Legacy Architectures 87

2.9.5 Economic Constraints & Deployment Challenges 88

2.9.6 Security Concerns 88

3 Chapter 3: Integration & Offloading Technology 89

3.1 Integrating Small Cells into the Mobile Network 89

3.1.1 Integration into 3G Networks 89

3.1.1.1 Iuh based Integration: Residential & Enterprise Femtocells 89

3.1.1.2 Iub: Microcells, Picocells and Femtocells 91

3.1.2 S1: Integration into LTE Networks 91

3.1.2.1 eNB Small Cell Architecture 92

3.1.2.2 HeNB Small Cell Architecture 92

3.1.3 Integration into 5G NR (New Radio) Networks 93

3.1.3.1 Non-Standalone Operation with LTE 93

3.1.3.2 NG2 & NG3: NextGen (Next Generation) System Architecture 93

3.2 Integrating C-RAN into the Mobile Network 94

3.2.1 CPRI (Common Public Radio Interface) 94

3.2.2 OBSAI (Open Base Station Architecture Initiative) 95

3.2.3 ORI (Open Radio Interface) 95

3.2.4 Ethernet 95

3.3 Wi-Fi: The Evolution from an Ethernet Extension to Mobile RAN Integration 96

3.4 Enabling Technologies for Wi-Fi and Cellular RAN Interoperability 97

3.4.1 ANDSF (Access Network Discovery and Selection Function) 97

3.4.1.1 Enabling Seamless Mobility 97

3.4.1.2 Commercial Availability of ANDSF Solutions 97

3.4.2 Hotspot 2.0 98

3.4.2.1 Discovery – 802.11u 98

3.4.2.2 Encryption – 802.11i (WPA2) 98

3.4.2.3 Authentication – 802.1x (EAP) 99

3.4.2.4 OMA (Open Mobile Alliance) DM (Device Management) 99

3.4.2.5 Passpoint Wi-Fi Certification 99

3.4.3 NGH (Next Generation Hotspot) 99

3.4.3.1 Working Alongside Hotspot 2.0 100

3.4.3.2 Enabling Seamless Mobile Network Connectivity 100

3.4.4 I-WLAN (Interworking Wireless LAN) 100

3.4.5 WISPr (Wireless Internet Service Provider Roaming) 101

3.4.6 MSAP (Mobility Services Advertisement Protocol) 101

3.5 Small Cell and Mobile Core Offloading Technologies 102

3.5.1 LIPA (Local IP Access) 102

3.5.1.1 Is LIPA Specifically for Small Cells? 102

3.5.1.2 Use Case Example: Local Network Multimedia Access 102

3.5.2 SIPTO (Selected IP Traffic Offload) 103

3.5.2.1 Use Case Example: Core Network Offload 103

3.5.2.2 The Downside: Is SIPTO Suitable for All Traffic Profiles? 103

3.5.3 IFOM (IP Flow Mobility and Seamless Offload) 104

3.5.3.1 Enabling Seamless Integration between Wi-Fi and 3GPP RANs 104

3.6 Wi-Fi and Cellular RAN Integration: Commercial Implementations for Address HetNet Challenges 105

3.6.1 Wi-Fi Integration into Macrocell and Small Cell Base Stations 105

3.6.2 Policy Driven Control 105

3.6.3 Enabling Wi-Fi Calling: Dynamic Switching between Wi-Fi and LTE 105

3.7 Integration of SON (Self-Organizing Network) Capabilities 106

3.7.1 Enabling Plug-and-play Functionality 106

3.7.2 Enhancing HetNet Performance 107

Continue…

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/