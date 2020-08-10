Post COVID-19 Pandemic Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Worldwide The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS) Market

Driven by the growing demand for in-building wireless coverage and the huge influx of mobile data traffic, conventional macrocells alone are no longer deemed sufficient to handle the needs of today’s wireless subscribers. In addition, the imminent adoption of centimeter and millimeter wave spectrum, to support higher data rates in 5G networks, necessitates the usage of much smaller cell sizes.
To cope with growing capacity and coverage requirements, mobile operators are significantly increasing their investments in a variety of Heterogeneous Network or HetNet infrastructure technologies such as strategically deployed small cells, carrier Wi-Fi and DAS (Distributed Antenna System) networks. Adding further to the heterogeneity is the shift towards C-RAN (Centralized RAN) architecture, where centralized baseband functionality is shared across a large number of distributed radio nodes to deliver benefits such as resource pooling, multi-cell coordination, network extensibility and energy efficiency.
Global investments on small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN and DAS will reach more than $15 Billion by the end of 2017, as mobile operators remain committed to tackle the continued growth of mobile data traffic and evolving coverage requirements. At present, the HetNet market is facing a paradigm shift with multiple advancements ranging from small cell virtualization and neutral hosting to the adoption of unlicensed and shared spectrum. In conjunction with 5G and LTE Advanced network rollouts, these advancements will fuel the market to grow at a CAGR of over 18% between 2017 and 2020.
The “HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the HetNet ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, use cases, vertical markets, service provider case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for HetNet infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover 6 individual submarkets and 6 regions.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
- HetNet ecosystem
- Market drivers and barriers
- Enabling technologies and key architectural components for small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN and DAS
- Integration, offloading and SON (Self-Organizing Network) technologies
- Key trends including RAN disaggregation; small cell virtualization; unlicensed and shared spectrum usage; and neutral hosting
- Complementary technologies and concepts including millimeter wave radio access; MEC (Mobile Edge Computing); FWA (Fixed Wireless Access); control and user plane separation; and network slicing
- Small cell backhaul and C-RAN fronthaul technologies
- HetNet use cases and deployment models including SCaaS (Small Cells-as-a-Service)
- Enterprise RAN; rural small cells; and tactical small cells for military and public safety applications
- Over 30 case studies of service provider HetNet deployments
- Regulatory landscape and standardization
- Industry roadmap and value chain
- Profiles and strategies of over 500 leading ecosystem players
- Strategic recommendations for HetNet infrastructure vendors and mobile operators
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
- Small Cells
Air Interface Technology Segmentation
- 2G & 3G
- LTE
- 5G NR (New Radio)
Deployment Model Segmentation
- Indoor
- Outdoor
RAN Architecture Segmentation
- Standalone
- C-RAN
Use Case Segmentation
- Residential
- Enterprise
- Urban
- Rural & Suburban
Cell Size Segmentation
- Femtocells
- Picocells
- Microcells
Small Cell Backhaul
Technology Segmentation
- DSL
- Ethernet
- Microwave
- Millimeter Wave
- Satellite
- Fiber & Others
Carrier Wi-Fi
Submarket Segmentation
- Access Points
- Access Point Controllers
Integration Approach Segmentation
- Standalone Wi-Fi Hotspots
- Managed Wi-Fi Offload
C-RAN
Air Interface Technology Segmentation
- 3G & LTE
- 5G NR
Deployment Model Segmentation
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Cell Size Segmentation
- Small Cells
- Macrocells
Submarket Segmentation
- BBUs (Baseband Units)
- RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)
C-RAN Fronthaul
Technology Segmentation
- Dedicated Fiber
- WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)
- OTN (Optical Transport Network)
- PON (Passive Optical Network)
- Ethernet
- Microwave
- Millimeter Wave
- G.Fast & Others
DAS
Deployment Model Segmentation
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Regional Markets
- Asia Pacific
- Eastern Europe
- Latin & Central America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America
- Western Europe
Key Questions Answered
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the HetNet opportunity?
- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?
- Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?
- How can HetNet infrastructure investments improve wireless coverage and alleviate congestion in mobile operator networks?
- Can virtualized small cells reduce the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) of HetNet deployments?
- How are mobile operators leveraging small cells to deliver cost-effective wireless coverage in rural areas?
- What is the commercial status of unlicensed and shared spectrum technologies?
- How are small cell, DAS and Wi-Fi specialists addressing requirements for multi-operator neutral host networks?
- What are the prospects of microwave and millimeter wave transport networking platforms for small cell backhaul and C-RAN fronthaul?
- Will mobile operators adopt WiGig and other non-3GPP technologies to complement 5G network rollouts?
- Who are the key market players, what is their market share and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should HetNet infrastructure vendors and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?
Key Findings
The report has the following key findings:
- SNS Research estimates that global investments on small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN and DAS will reach more than $15 Billion by the end of 2017, as mobile operators remain committed to tackle the continued growth of mobile data traffic and evolving coverage requirements.
- At present, the HetNet market is facing a paradigm shift with multiple advancements ranging from small cell virtualization and neutral hosting to the adoption of unlicensed and shared spectrum.
- In conjunction with 5G and LTE Advanced network rollouts, these advancements will fuel the market to grow at a CAGR of over 18% between 2017 and 2020.
- By virtualizing small cells, mobile operators can immediately evaluate the benefits of RAN virtualization with no major impact on their larger macrocell RAN footprint. SNS research estimates that global spending on virtualized small cells will surpass $1 Billion annually by 2020.
- Unlicensed and shared spectrum small cells are also beginning to gain traction, with shipment revenues potentially reaching $240 Million by the end of 2020.
- The vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as CCI’s (Communication Components, Inc.) acquisition of BLiNQ Networks and Mavenir’s merger with Ranzure Networks.
Countries Covered
Table of Contents
1 Chapter 1: Introduction 47
1.1 Executive Summary 47
1.2 Topics Covered 49
1.3 Forecast Segmentation 50
1.4 Key Questions Answered 53
1.5 Key Findings 54
1.6 Methodology 55
1.7 Target Audience 56
1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 57
2 Chapter 2: An Overview of Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS 64
2.1 An Evolving Heterogeneous Networking Ecosystem 64
2.1.1 The Growing Demand for Mobile Broadband 64
2.1.2 Is LTE the Answer to All Capacity Problems? 64
2.1.3 HetNets: An Evolution of Network Topology 65
2.2 Small Cells 66
2.2.1 What Are Small Cells? 66
2.2.2 Why Deploy Small Cells? 66
2.2.3 Small Cell Categories 68
2.2.3.1 Femtocells 68
2.2.3.2 Picocells 69
2.2.3.3 Microcells 69
2.3 Carrier Wi-Fi 70
2.3.1 Carrier Wi-Fi Integration Approaches 71
2.3.2 Standalone Hotspots 71
2.3.3 Managed Offload 71
2.3.3.1 SIM-Based Wi-Fi Offload 71
2.3.3.2 RAN Integrated Wi-Fi Access 71
2.4 C-RAN (Centralized RAN) 72
2.4.1 What is C-RAN? 72
2.4.2 Architectural Benefits and Challenges 72
2.4.3 Key Architectural Components 73
2.4.3.1 RRHs (Remote Radio Heads) 73
2.4.3.2 BBUs (Baseband Units) 73
2.4.3.3 Fronthaul 74
2.5 Cloud RAN: Virtualizing C-RAN 75
2.5.1 Leveraging Commodity Technologies 76
2.5.2 Moving RAN to the Cloud 76
2.6 DAS (Distributed Antenna System) 77
2.6.1 What is DAS? 77
2.6.2 Passive DAS 78
2.6.3 Active DAS 79
2.6.4 Hybrid DAS 80
2.7 Other Options for Offloading Mobile Network Coverage and Capacity 81
2.7.1 Macrocell Network and Spectrum Expansion 81
2.7.2 Caching & Mobile CDNs (Content Delivery Networks) 81
2.8 The Business Case: Key Market Drivers 82
2.8.1 Capacity & Coverage Improvement: Addressing the Mobile Data Traffic Tsunami 82
2.8.2 Endorsement from the Mobile Operator Community 83
2.8.3 In-Building & Enterprise Coverage Requirements 84
2.8.4 Capacity Offload in Congested Urban Environments 84
2.8.5 Cost-Effective Rural Coverage 85
2.8.6 CapEx Savings 85
2.8.7 Non-Expandability of Macrocell Networks 85
2.8.8 Impact of 5G Rollouts 86
2.9 Challenges & Inhibitors to the HetNet Ecosystem 86
2.9.1 Interference with Macrocell Infrastructure & Spectrum Constraints 86
2.9.2 Conflicting HetNet Offerings 86
2.9.3 Fronthaul & Backhaul Investments 87
2.9.4 Migration from Legacy Architectures 87
2.9.5 Economic Constraints & Deployment Challenges 88
2.9.6 Security Concerns 88
3 Chapter 3: Integration & Offloading Technology 89
3.1 Integrating Small Cells into the Mobile Network 89
3.1.1 Integration into 3G Networks 89
3.1.1.1 Iuh based Integration: Residential & Enterprise Femtocells 89
3.1.1.2 Iub: Microcells, Picocells and Femtocells 91
3.1.2 S1: Integration into LTE Networks 91
3.1.2.1 eNB Small Cell Architecture 92
3.1.2.2 HeNB Small Cell Architecture 92
3.1.3 Integration into 5G NR (New Radio) Networks 93
3.1.3.1 Non-Standalone Operation with LTE 93
3.1.3.2 NG2 & NG3: NextGen (Next Generation) System Architecture 93
3.2 Integrating C-RAN into the Mobile Network 94
3.2.1 CPRI (Common Public Radio Interface) 94
3.2.2 OBSAI (Open Base Station Architecture Initiative) 95
3.2.3 ORI (Open Radio Interface) 95
3.2.4 Ethernet 95
3.3 Wi-Fi: The Evolution from an Ethernet Extension to Mobile RAN Integration 96
3.4 Enabling Technologies for Wi-Fi and Cellular RAN Interoperability 97
3.4.1 ANDSF (Access Network Discovery and Selection Function) 97
3.4.1.1 Enabling Seamless Mobility 97
3.4.1.2 Commercial Availability of ANDSF Solutions 97
3.4.2 Hotspot 2.0 98
3.4.2.1 Discovery – 802.11u 98
3.4.2.2 Encryption – 802.11i (WPA2) 98
3.4.2.3 Authentication – 802.1x (EAP) 99
3.4.2.4 OMA (Open Mobile Alliance) DM (Device Management) 99
3.4.2.5 Passpoint Wi-Fi Certification 99
3.4.3 NGH (Next Generation Hotspot) 99
3.4.3.1 Working Alongside Hotspot 2.0 100
3.4.3.2 Enabling Seamless Mobile Network Connectivity 100
3.4.4 I-WLAN (Interworking Wireless LAN) 100
3.4.5 WISPr (Wireless Internet Service Provider Roaming) 101
3.4.6 MSAP (Mobility Services Advertisement Protocol) 101
3.5 Small Cell and Mobile Core Offloading Technologies 102
3.5.1 LIPA (Local IP Access) 102
3.5.1.1 Is LIPA Specifically for Small Cells? 102
3.5.1.2 Use Case Example: Local Network Multimedia Access 102
3.5.2 SIPTO (Selected IP Traffic Offload) 103
3.5.2.1 Use Case Example: Core Network Offload 103
3.5.2.2 The Downside: Is SIPTO Suitable for All Traffic Profiles? 103
3.5.3 IFOM (IP Flow Mobility and Seamless Offload) 104
3.5.3.1 Enabling Seamless Integration between Wi-Fi and 3GPP RANs 104
3.6 Wi-Fi and Cellular RAN Integration: Commercial Implementations for Address HetNet Challenges 105
3.6.1 Wi-Fi Integration into Macrocell and Small Cell Base Stations 105
3.6.2 Policy Driven Control 105
3.6.3 Enabling Wi-Fi Calling: Dynamic Switching between Wi-Fi and LTE 105
3.7 Integration of SON (Self-Organizing Network) Capabilities 106
3.7.1 Enabling Plug-and-play Functionality 106
3.7.2 Enhancing HetNet Performance 107
Continue…
