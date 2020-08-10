Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Printing Services Market

Global Cloud Printing Services Market: Introduction

Cloud printing services enable users to print from any device on a network. Generally, cloud printing services are used in enterprises which use a local area network. Local area networks enable users to give the command within the network from any of the LAN connected devices.

Cloud printing connects digital devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and workstations with printer stations. It has eliminated challenges such as software driver problems, compatibility issues, and device connectivity problems which were faced by traditional printing.

Global Cloud Printing Services Market – Dynamics

Reduction in Cost

Cloud printing services have drastically reduced operational expenditure of companies. Cloud printing allows companies to meet print-on-demand needs which lowers the printing cost and eliminates the need to buy, deploy, and manage hardware and software. Cloud printing services save time by quickly finding a printer and printing from one’s own device without the need to set up driver installations.

Increase in Flexibility

Cloud printing services also increase flexibility within enterprises. The increase in flexibility has led to increased adoption of cloud printing services specifically in small & medium size enterprises.

Strong Internet & Network Connection Requirement Hampering Growth of the Cloud Printing Services Market

Cloud printing services extensively depend on the internet for its functioning. High speed internet connection such as LAN and WAN is needed. Many countries across the globe face network as well as internet connection issues due to inadequate network infrastructure. Weak network infrastructure specifically in developing nations of Asia Pacific could hamper the growth of the market.

North America Expected to Dominate the Global Cloud Printing Services Market

In terms of region, the global cloud printing services market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the cloud printing services market during the forecast period due to significant adoption of advanced technology specifically in small & m medium size enterprises in North America compared to other regions.

Global Cloud Printing Services Market – Competitive Landscape

In November 2019, Google announced the shutting down of its Cloud Print feature in 2020.

In May 2019, a new approach to enterprise print with cloud print Infrastructure as a Service was launched by Lexmark. It is a complete as-a-service solution that utilizes IoT and cloud technologies.

PrinterOn Inc.

Established in 2000, PrinterOn Inc. provides wireless printing solutions to multiple industries. The company provides enterprise cloud printing, public location cloud printing, private cloud printing, third party cloud printing, and cloud ready printer.

Plus Technologies LLC

Established in 1994, Plus Technologies LLC is a developer of enterprise level document and output management software. The company provides OM Plus on tens of thousands of servers, delivering print to over a million printers. The company holds expertise in customized and non-customized suite for printing.