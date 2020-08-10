Poultry Diagnostics Market Size, Industry Analysis, Share, Revenue, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Leading Companies-Idexx Laboratories, Zoetis, Thermo Fisher Scientific

A latest survey on Poultry Diagnostics Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The Persuasive Poultry Diagnostics Market Report is generated by performing high level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to identify opportunities, challenges, drivers, and market structures for clients. With this report, it becomes easy to save and reduce time that would be otherwise required for entry-level research, by identifying the growth, size, demand, trends, leading players and segments in the global Poultry Diagnostics market. This market report gives explanation about the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the Poultry Diagnostics industry.

Poultry Diagnostics Market is estimated to grow at 10.5% for 2018 to 2025 to an estimated value of USD 731.25 million by 2025 with factors such as high production cost and dearth of animal health awareness hampering the market growth.

Poultry diagnostics market has shown a significant adoption rate and preferences from the North America region with countries such as U.S. and Canada. Increasing cases of avian diseases and rising government focus on improving food-producing animal health which will enhance the market growth.

Some of Key Competitors or Companies Included In the Study Are

Idexx Laboratories

Zoetis

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Points: Global Poultry Diagnostics Market

In 2017, the global poultry diagnostics market is dominated by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. with market share of 30.4%, followed by Zoetis 25.8%, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 23.3% and QIAGEN 7.4%.

Enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA), is dominating the global poultry diagnostic market.

The avian influenza segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key Segmentation

Market Segmentation: Global Poultry Diagnostics Market

The global poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on test into three notable segments as enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and others. In 2018, enzyme linked sorbent assay (ELISA) market is likely to dominate market with 51.4% shares and is estimated to reach USD 390.11 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period.

The global poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on disease into eleven notable segments; avian influenza, avian salmonellosis, newcastle disease, avian mycoplasmosis, infectious bronchitis, infectious bursal disease, avian pasteurellosis, avian encephalomyelitis, avian reovirus, chicken anemia and others. In 2018, avian influenza market is likely to dominate market with 27.1% shares and is estimated to reach USD 218.45 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 12.0% in the forecast period.

The global poultry diagnostics market is segmented based on service into three notable segments; bacteriology, parasitology and virology. In 2018, bacteriology market is likely to dominate market with 61.3% shares and is estimated to reach USD 446.61 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 40.6% for this market, followed by Europe.

To comprehend Poultry Diagnostics Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Poultry Diagnostics market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Market Drivers

Market Restraint

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What will the Poultry Diagnostics market growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Poultry Diagnostics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Poultry Diagnostics market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Poultry Diagnostics market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Poultry Diagnostics market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Poultry Diagnostics market?

What are the Poultry Diagnostics market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Poultry Diagnostics Industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Poultry Diagnostics Industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Poultry Diagnostics industry?

TOC:

