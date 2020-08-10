Spirometer Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Spirometer market.

The global spirometer market size was valued at USD 732.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. The dramatic increase in the incidence of chronic obtrusive pulmonary diseases (COPD), rising levels of air pollution, and technological improvements in monitoring solutions are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of spirometers market worldwide. Manufacturers have initiated developing spirometers and peak flow meters with innovative features and design to simplify the lung volume testing procedures for the patients as well as medical professionals. The market players are now focusing on the comfort and convenience of patients. The companies are also adopting innovative packaging procedures to prevent the chances of bacterial infections.

The prevalence of COPD is increasing constantly due to rising levels of air pollution and environmental changes. COPD accounts for the second most common lung disorder in the world. Chronic respiratory diseases are responsible for around 4 million premature deaths. According to the Department of Health in the U.S., more than 830,000 people were diagnosed with COPD in the year 2011. The number of people diagnosed with COPD has increased by around 27% over the past decade. COPD accounts for the second most common lung disorder in the world.

This number of COPD patients has increased by around 27% over the past decade. However, additional measures need to be undertaken to manage the condition as earlier research studies indicated that more than 50% of people affected by COPD remain undiagnosed. In addition, the worsening air pollution levels and environmental conditions are giving rise to additional asthma cases.

Thus, the demand for spirometers and peak flow meters is anticipated to grow exponentially in the future. The American Thoracic Society and the European Respiratory Society have been proactively working on the standardization of spirometry measurements and global guidelines have been introduced to ease the overall management of respiratory diseases.

Type Insights of Global Spirometer Market

Introduction of compact and portable devices is a significant change in spirometry market. The market is categorized into hand held, table top, and desktop spirometers. Table top spirometers dominated the type segment in terms of revenue share in the year 2018. Hospitals and clinics extensively use table top spirometers as they are convenient to use in primary settings and provide accurate results.

The desktop spirometers, on the other hand, are likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the usage of computer based spirometry. Desktop spirometers provide integrated information for enhanced clinical decisions. They can also provide automatic result interpretation.

Technology Insights of Global Spirometer Market

Based on technology, the market is divided into volume measurement, flow measurement, and peak flow measurement devices. Flow measurement spirometers held a majority of the share of the technology segment in 2018. On the other hand, peak flow measurement spirometers are likely to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. In 2016, FutureMed has introduced a new compact design of spirometer that can be worn on a belt during a walk test. It also has a pulse oximeter. The result of this device consists of ventilation and breathing pattern of the patient.

Flow measurement devices have become popular as they are comparatively less expensive and are compact in size. Flow measurement devices are typically based on table-top technology. They have no moving parts and hence are easier to handle. They measure the flow with the help of a pneumotach or a heated wire.

Application Insights of Global Spirometer Market

Spirometers market is divided into asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, and other applications. Among these, COPD dominated the market in 2018. Asthma, on the other hand,

is likely to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. According to WHO, around 65 million people are suffering worldwide from mild to severe COPD. The CDC states that the costs involved in the treatment of COPD are likely to reach USD 90 billion by 2020 from USD 59 billion in 2016. Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance respectively covered around 51%, 25%, and 18% of these costs in the year 2010.

Asthma affects over 230 million people across the globe. The burden of asthma is more in an urban area with environmental exposures. According to the European Respiratory Society, the total healthcare burden imposed by asthma management is over USD 20 billion. The loss of productivity incurred due to poor asthma management in terms of monetary value nearly equals USD 10 billion each year. Global Initiative on Asthma (GINA) guidelines and guidelines for diagnosis and treatment of asthma in children recommend the usage of spirometry more frequently for asthma management.

End Use Insights

Hospitals & clinics dominated the end use segment of the spirometer market in the year 2018 due to extensive usage of spirometry in hospital settings and private practices. However, home healthcare is likely to witness the fastest growth rate in the coming years. The preference for management of respiratory diseases such as asthma at home is increasing. This will drive market growth in the future.

Compact spirometers are used by patients and their families for rehabilitation, in the comfort of their own home for short- and long-term requirements. Homecare for patients with respiratory diseases improves their survival chances, reduce morbidity, and improve the overall quality of life. Mostly, people with asthma and COPD require monitoring at home.

Regional Insights of Global Spirometer Market

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share in the year 2018 as it has a large patient base with respiratory disorders. North America is an early adopter of technology. Around 25 million people in the U.S. suffer from asthma. On the other hand, over 12 million people suffer from the COPD.

European spirometer market was the second largest regional segment in the year and was dominated by Germany. European countries such as France, Germany, and Italy are likely to showcase an impressive growth rate over the forecast period. Some of the emerging market players based in Europe are Progetti srl; Medical International Research; Cosmed srl (Italy); Sibelmed (Spain); Ganshorn Medizin Electonic; Geratherm, Medset Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany).

Asia pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The rising geriatric population in Japan and China is expected to promote the emergence of the market in this region

Spirometer Market Share Insights

The market has a mix of companies who manufacture the entire range of respiratory devices and companies who focus on the design and development of spirometers alone. Some of the important market participants in this field include Smiths Medical, Schiller AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, etc. The key factors influencing the market domination of certain companies is their product portfolio. Having a wide range of solutions serving a broader segment of people helps the company to have a better presence in the market. Schiller launched DIAGNOSTIC STATION DS20 with features including ECG, spirometry, and PWA. It is designed especially for the treatment of noncritical patients. This device is intended for use in hospitals, clinics, physicians offices, and retirement homes.

