System In Package (Sip) Technology Market Research to 2026: Leading Countries, Growth, Drivers, Risks, Opportunities, Forecast & Top Vendors Analysis

Global system in package (SiP) technology market is set to grow at a substantial CAGR of 9.90% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Prominent Market Players: System In Package (Sip) Technology Market Amkor Technology, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd, Chipbond Technology Corporation, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., Intel Corporation, Powertech Technology Inc., SAMSUNG, Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. Texas Instruments Incorporated, Unisem, UTAC., FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED, NXP Semiconductors., Si2 Microsystems Pvt. Ltd, ShunSin Technology Holdings Limited, Renesas Electronics Corporation.

“Product definition” System in package (SiP) technology refers to a module where numbers of integrated circuits are enclosed and create multiple enhanced packaging applications to develop solutions that can be customized as per the user requirement. SiP is mostly used in mobile phones, digital music player and in many electronic functions. Systems on Chip (SoC) have numerous advantages such as flexibility, low research and development cost, low product cost, low NRE (non-recurring engineering) cost among others.

Global system in package (SiP) technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of system in package (SiP) technology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

In March 2019, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced their collaboration with ASUS to grow the mobile and semiconductor industry in Brazil. They launched ASUS Zenfone Max Shot and Zenfone Max Plus (M2) smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdrago System in Package (SiP) 1. In this, SiP is built in to enable design efficiencies, reduce development costs and accelerate time to commercialization for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), leading to robust and sleek designs to enrich the consumer experience.

In May 2016, Octavo Systems announced its launch of OSD3358 in System-In-Package (SiP) devices which is developed to help developers who are using the BeagleBone Black single board computing (SBC) platform. This will help them to move from prototype to production effortlessly. OSD3358 is built to make the design of an application-specific mainboard around the Sitara AM3358 processor as easy as possible.

Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market By Package Type (Ball Grid Array, Surface Mount Package, Pin Grid Array, Flat Package, Small Outline Package, Others), Package Technology (2D IC Packaging Technology, 2.5D IC Packaging Technology, 3D IC Packaging Technology), Packaging Method (Wire Bond and Die Attach, Flip Chip, Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging), Device (Power Management Integrated Circuit, Microelectromechanical Systems, RF Front-End, RF Power Amplifier, Baseband Processor, Application Processor, Others), Application (Consumer Electronics, Communications, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Emerging & Others),- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

