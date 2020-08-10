Turkey Health and Medical Insurance Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2020 – 2024

“Turkey Health and Medical Insurance Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market.

Market Overview:

A complete background analysis of the Turkey health insurance industry, including an assessment of the national health accounts, economy, and emerging market trends by segments, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview, is covered in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Private Health Insurance Picking Up among Turkish Population to Meet the Growing Health Needs

Top up insurance is the fastest growing portion of the private medical insurance market in Turkey. According to the Insurance Association of Turkey, in 2016, health premiums increased by 22.9%, compared to the previous year. The advent of complementary health insurances in this area indicates that the demand for private health insurance may increase in the coming years, and that there may be more growth in this area.

Since the inception of complementary health insurance in 2013, there has been significant rise in the health insurance coverage, owing to the availability of qualified and high standards of healthcare in private health institutions.

The private insurance companies provide two main types of coverage –

– In-patient coverage

– Out-patient coverage

Also, they have additional premium payment for glasses (glass/frame/lens), with the coverage of dental expenses as the third type of insurance.

According to the traditional private health insurance, supplementary health insurance, where premiums are more economical, are becoming increasingly widespread. Due to the presence of varied product alternatives in the market, consumers can acquire more cheaper and wide-assured products. The potential of these products to reach larger audiences is also promising for the future of the market. Increasing competition in the health sector has triggered the increase in investments in the health sector, which has led to an indirect increase in service quality.

Fastest Growing Channel of Purchase of Private Health Insurance in Turkey is through Insurance Agencies

Insurance agencies or third-party insurance payers make up for more than 40% of the health or sickness insurance distribution in Turkey. They have huge weight in terms of premium production. On the other hand, the share of brokers and banks have been picking up, as a result of the universal health insurance coverage initiative. Insurance companies have greater opportunities to tap the bank’s huge customer base. Also, the bank’s financial services of experience, technological underwork, prevalent branch network, and bancassurance’s distribution channel of cost, sharing of sources, etc., as the factors necessitate bancassurance in bank and insurance company.

One of the most important changes in the Turkish insurance sector, over the past few years, was bancassurance. Banking institutions and insurance companies have found bancassurance to be quite attractive and, often profitable, to their existing activities.

Health insurance premiums share was about 12% of the total non-life insurance in 2013, whereas it grew by more than 14% in 2017. Non-life insurance traffic, in terms of the number of policies purchased, has been declining from 2013 to 2016.

