UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

“UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the UAV Flight Training and Simulation market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global UAV Flight Training and Simulation market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global UAV Flight Training and Simulation market.

Market Overview:

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) simulation focuses on training operators or pilots to control an unmanned aircraft or its payload from a control station. Flight simulators are devices that artificially re-create aircraft flight environment for pilot training, design, or other purposes. The study of UAV flight training and simulation market include the simulators used in the military and commercial sector for pilot training.

Key Market Trends:

Military and Law Enforcement segment dominates in terms of market share

The military and law enforcement segment of the UAV flight training and simulation market had the highest share in 2018. This was mainly due to the growth of the military role of UAVs at unprecedented rates by economically developing countries. There are more than 32 countries, engaged in the development and manufacturing of more than 300 models of UAVs, of which, around 80-100 UAVs are used by these nations for military and defense purposes. The development of new models with advanced military capabilities is expected to generate demand for advanced UAV training and simulation. However, the civil and commercial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the growing applications of UAVs like delivery of parcels, medicines, and other commercial applications along with the stringent rules for flying a UAV or drone in the city or states, which will demand better trained remote pilots. This need for trained pilots is fueling the growth of the UAV flight training and simulation devices.

North America dominates in terms of market share

The North American segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to the increasing use of UAVs for military operations like intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission, combat and other missions by the United States. Also, ongoing tests and trails by the US companies for use of drones for deliveries of medical equipment and packages are expected to drive the growth in North America during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverable

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Military and Law Enforcement

5.1.2 Civil and Commercial

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 CAE Inc.

6.4.2 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd

6.4.3 L-3 Technologies Inc.

6.4.4 Simlat

6.4.5 General Atomics

6.4.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.7 Textron Inc.

6.4.8 Zen Technologies Limited

6.4.9 Quantum3D

6.4.10 H-SIM

6.4.11 Presagis

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

