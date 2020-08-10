United States Home Decor Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis by Leading Countries, Regions Forecast to 2020-2024

“United States Home Decor Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the United States Home Decor market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global United States Home Decor market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global United States Home Decor market.

Market Overview:

A complete background analysis of US Home Decor Market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, Significant changes in market dynamics and market overview.

Key Market Trends:

Furniture and Home Furnishings Store Sales in the United States

The home furnishings retail industry allows consumers to make their homes truly their own with their very choices of furniture and decor to make attractive. Along with the struggling housing markets, so too are retailers of home furnishings and furniture.

Demand for home furnishings is cyclical, influenced by housing starts, as desires to remodel and redesign are not necessary during slow economic times. Demand is also driven by consumer income. Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through depth of products and superior customer service. In 2016, furniture and home furnishings store sales amounted to about USD 111.47 billion.

Main Source of Home Decoration Inspiration for Customers

As of 2018, among all the sources like social media, home decor magazine, families homes, television and stores, 29% of customers responded that social media was their main source of home decoration inspiration.

What United States Home Decor Market Research Offers:

United States Home Decor market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

United States Home Decor market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global United States Home Decor industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the United States Home Decor market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

United States Home Decor market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of United States Home Decor Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Trends Influencing the US Home Decor Market

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the US Home Decor Market

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8 E-commerce Impact on the Market

4.9 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Furniture

5.1.1.1 Kitchen

5.1.1.2 Living and Bedroom

5.1.1.3 Bathroom

5.1.1.4 Outdoor

5.1.1.5 Lighting

5.1.2 Textiles

5.1.2.1 Rugs

5.1.2.2 Bath Textiles

5.1.2.3 Bed Textiles

5.1.2.4 Kitchen and Dining Textiles

5.1.2.5 Living Room Textiles

5.1.3 Floor Coverings

5.1.3.1 Tiles

5.1.3.2 Wood and Laminate

5.1.3.3 Vinyl and Rubber

5.1.3.4 Carpets and Rugs

5.1.3.5 Other Floor Coverings (Linoleum, Cork, Bamboo, Concrete)

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Household

5.2.2 Commercial

6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Ikea

6.2 Bed Bath & Beyond

6.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

6.4 Herman Miller

6.5 Kimball International

6.6 Armstrong World Industries Inc.

6.7 Shaw Industries

6.8 Mannington Mills Inc.

6.9 Mohawk Industries Inc.

6.10 Williams-Sonoma*

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

9 APPENDIX

