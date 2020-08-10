Urinary Catheters Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

“Urinary Catheters Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Urinary Catheters market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Urinary Catheters market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Urinary Catheters market.

Market Overview:

As per the , urinary catheters refer to a long hollow flexible tube needed for emptying the bladder and collecting the urine in a drainage bag. The material of the tube can be rubber, plastic, or silicone. If the bladder is not emptied, a pressure is created in the kidney tissues, which, under severe conditions, may lead to kidney failure. The market is segmented by product type, application, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Urinary Incontinentance Segment under Application is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Urinary incontinence refers to the involuntary passage of urine, where a person does not have control over the urinary sphincter, either due to its loss of control, or weakening of the muscle. Obesity, smoking issues, and patient’s age are the major factors for the rise of the disease. In comparison, women are more susceptible to the disease than men. Doctors advise catheterization for patients who are in need of it for more than six weeks or for the ones in need of surgical interventions. The standardization of catheters used in practice is difficult as it is based on their availability, diversity, and patient choice. Indwelling urinary catheters, including the most common Foley indwelling urethral catheters, are the standard medical device used in both hospital and nursing home settings, globally. Nearly 100 million catheters are sold each year, of which, the United States accounts for the major share in buying the medical devices. High demand, increasing safety parameters, and rising investment from major multinational players are expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Market

North America occupied a major share in the urinary catheters market, and the region is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States holds one of the largest shares in the market, due to better healthcare infrastructure, effective government policies, a huge base of multinational companies, and high awareness among people regarding urinary dysfunction. A large number of catheter-based clinical trial studies involve major hospital chains and research centers, in collaboration with multinational companies, such as the University of Rochester Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, and others. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the national health expenditure had grown by 4.6% in 2017, to nearly 3.5 trillion, currently. Improved regulatory medical device guidelines and reimbursement policies make the United States a country with a higher investment opportunity and it is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

