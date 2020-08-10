Vaccines Market: Growth Opportunities Created by Covid19 Outbreak

The global vaccines market size is expected to be USD 93.08 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of malaria around the world is a key factor boosting the vaccines market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, there were an estimated 219 million cases of malaria in 87 countries. Total funding for malaria control and elimination reached an estimated US$ 3.1 billion in 2017. Contributions from governments of endemic countries amounted to US$ 900 million, representing 28% of total funding. Furthermore, the increasing number of deaths caused by malaria has impelled government and pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced vaccines. According to the latest world malaria report, released in November 2018, there were 219 million cases of malaria in 2017, up from 217 million cases in 2016. The estimated number of malaria death stood at 435 000 in 2017, a similar number to the previous year.

Key Players Operating in The Vaccines Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

CSL Limited

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

Other Prominent Players

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit, Inactivated, Live Attenuated and Toxoid), By Route of Administration (Parenteral and Oral), By Disease Indication (Viral Diseases and Bacterial Diseases), By Age Group (Pediatric and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 41.61 billion in 2018.

The report offers profound insights into all the prevailing trends of the vaccine market. It delivers an all-encompassing synopsis of all the segments and provides analytical statistics for the same. It is put together after extensive research followed by deep analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers and potential investors. It is designed with an aim to provide a clear picture of the market size. In addition, it also includes the latest advancement and development, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and others.

Presence of Strong Manufacturers will Propel Growth in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 22.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The presence of strong manufacturers and secure government policies regarding human welfare will bolster growth in the region. Europe is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Diverse human vaccines policies across European countries such as Germany and France and robust government support will boost the vaccines market trends in Europe.

