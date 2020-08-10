Vascular Patches Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

“Vascular Patches Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Vascular Patches market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Vascular Patches market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Vascular Patches market.

Market Overview:

This report includes an in-depth study of the vascular patch market. The patch, used for the closure of vascular surgery, has high biocompatibility and proven, long-term mechanical stability, which is preferred by several surgeons for procedures associated with carotid, profunda, and iliac and femoral arteries.

Key Market Trends:

Biologic Vascular Patches Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Major benefits offered by the biologic vascular patches are the biodegradable property and higher tensile and suture retention strength. To overcome the chances of infection, biologic vascular grafts are preferred over synthetic vascular grafts. Mostly, the bovine pericardial tissue is used to manufacture biologic vascular patches. XenoSure Biologic Vascular Patch from LeMatre is one of the high-quality bovine pericardium patches used for precise closure, during endarterectomy and vascular reconstruction procedures.

Duravess bovine pericardial vascular patch from Edwards Lifesciences is commonly used for carotid endarterectomy, arteriovenous access revisions, profundaplasty, femoral, iliac, and renal and tibial endarterectomy. Since bovine pericardial tissue contains a high amount of structural protein with elastic properties, it allows conformity to challenge vessel anatomy and, therefore, its usage has been growing. Furthermore, the demand for this kind of patches is expected to rise, as bovine pericardial vascular patches exhibit a significant decrease in intraoperative suture line bleeding, as compared to synthetic patches.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the vascular patches market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. The United States spends a significant percentage of its GDP on healthcare, each year. According to the recent report of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2018, about 18% of the GDP is spent on healthcare. The increasing prevalence of vascular diseases is the major factor expected to drive the overall growth of the market, during the forecast period. Furthermore, there is a rise in the geriatric population in the United States, which is expected to create more opportunities for the market in the country.

What Vascular Patches Market Research Offers:

Vascular Patches market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Vascular Patches market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Vascular Patches industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Vascular Patches market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Vascular Patches market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Vascular Patches Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and Increase in the Prevalence of Vascular Diseases

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Biological Patches

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Risk of Immune Response and Serious Complications

4.4.2 Product Failures and Recalls

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Biologic Vascular Patches

5.1.2 Synthetic Vascular Patches

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Carotid Endarterectomy

5.2.2 Aortic Aneurysms

5.2.3 Profundaplasty

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By Usage

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 UK

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Lemaitre Vascular

6.1.2 Baxter International

6.1.3 Getinge AB (Maquet)

6.1.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.5 W. L. Gore & Associates

6.1.6 Admedus

6.1.7 Cryolife

6.1.8 C. R. Bard (BD)

6.1.9 Edwards Lifesciences

6.1.10 Labcor

6.1.11 Terumo Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

