The Vietnam plasma fractionation market was valued at $56.62 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $79.03 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. Blood is made up of solid components such as platelets, red blood cells, white blood cells, and a liquid component called plasma. Plasma is a straw-colored fluid, comprising 90% water and 10% dissolved gases, proteins, nutrients, ions, and waste materials. It contains a wide variety of proteins that can be isolated on the basis of their solubility characteristics particular to each protein at specific conditions of ethanol concentration, pH, temperature, ionic strength, and protein concentration. This enables extraction of these proteins through sequential precipitation allowing the isolation of certain proteins by centrifugation, filtration, and chromatography.

Key Players:

Baxter International Biotest AG

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Getz Healthcare

Grifols SA

Kedrion Biopharma

Octapharma

Novo Nordisk

Sanova Healthcare

Sanquin blood supply foundation

Takeda pharmaceutical company limited.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product

o Albumin

o Immunoglobulins

? Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG)

? Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)

o Coagulation Factor VIII

o Coagulation Factor IX

– By Application

o Neurology

o Hematology

o Immunology

o Critical Care

o Others

– By End User

o Hospitals

o Clinical Research Laboratories

Plasma fractionation is extensively used for manufacturing immunoglobulins and albumin along with several protein derivatives such as thrombin, protein C, factor IX, and factor VIII as key intermediates. These plasma derivatives have numerous applications in the fields of hematology, immune disorders, infectious diseases, shock, burns, restoring blood volume in trauma as well as rare chronic conditions. For instance, clotting factors in blood plasma are used for treating coagulation disorders such as disseminated intravascular coagulation or hemophilia. In critical care conditions, plasma is often prescribed to prevent and stop bleeding. Moreover, some of these derivatives are declared as essential medicines by WHO as there are no substitutes available in the market, thus creating various opportunities for the manufacturers.

According to the data published by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2020, some of these illnesses include chronic B-cell leukemia, Hodgkin’s disease, multiple myeloma, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, respiratory cancers, Chloracne, and diabetes mellitus type.

Key question and answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key North vendors in the Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market?

