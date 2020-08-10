World Market for The C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network): Segmented by Type, Business Model, Application and Region

Centralized RAN or C-RAN is an architectural shift in RAN (Radio Access Network) design, where the bulk of baseband processing is centralized and aggregated for a large number of distributed radio nodes. In comparison to standalone clusters of base stations, C-RAN provides significant performance and economic benefits such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility, smaller deployment footprint and reduced power consumption.
Initially popularized by Japanese and South Korean mobile operators, C-RAN technology is beginning to gain momentum worldwide with major tier 1 operators – including Verizon Communications, AT&T, Sprint, China Mobile, Vodafone, TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile), Orange and Telefónica – seeking to leverage the benefits of centralized baseband processing.
Global investments in C-RAN architecture networks will reach nearly $9 Billion by the end of 2017. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 24% between 2017 and 2020. These investments will include spending on RRHs (Remote Radio Heads), BBUs (Baseband Units) and fronthaul transport network equipment.
The “C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the C-RAN ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for C-RAN infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover 3 individual submarkets and 6 regions.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
Key Findings:
- Expected to reach nearly $9 Billion in global spending by the end of 2017, C-RAN is increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deploy future mobile networks. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 24% between 2017 and 2020.
- Small cells are also beginning to be deployed in a C-RAN architecture to leverage the benefits of resource pooling and multi-cell coordination. This trend is particularly prevalent in the indoor and enterprise segments, with a number of dedicated vendor solutions such as CommScope’s OneCell, SpiderCloud’s E-RAN, Ericsson’s Radio Dot, and Huawei’s LampSite.
- Mobile operators are exploring multiple baseband functional split options for C-RAN implementation, as they seek to ease the transition to 5G networks while reducing fronthaul costs.
- By the end of 2020, SNS Research estimates that vRAN/Cloud RAN deployments with virtualized baseband processing will account for nearly 20% of all C-RAN investments.
- The vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as Mavenir Systems’ recent merger with C-RAN specialist Ranzure Networks, which has positioned the company as an end-to-end provider of 5G-ready mobile network solutions.
Topics Covered:
- C-RAN ecosystem
- Market drivers and barriers
- Key architectural components (RRH, BBU and fronthaul)
- Competing RAN architectures including traditional macrocell base stations, standalone small cells and DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems)
- Key trends including baseband functional splitting, enterprise RAN, vRAN (Virtualized RAN)/Cloud RAN, MEC (Mobile Edge Computing) and RANaaS (RAN-as-a-Service)
- Fronthaul networking technologies and interface options
- C-RAN deployment models and mobile operator case studies
- Regulatory landscape and standardization
- Industry roadmap and value chain
- Profiles and strategies of over 230 leading ecosystem players including enabling technology providers, radio equipment suppliers, BBU vendors, fronthaul network equipment vendors and mobile operators
- Strategic recommendations for ecosystem players including C-RAN solution providers and mobile operators
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation:
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
- Submarket Segmentation
- RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)
- BBUs (Baseband Units)
- Fronthaul
- Air Interface Technology Segmentation
- 3G & LTE
- 5G NR (New Radio)
- Network Architecture Segmentation
- Non-Virtualized C-RAN
- vRAN/Cloud RAN
- Deployment Model Segmentation
- Indoor
- Outdoor
- Cell Size Segmentation
- Small Cells
- Macrocells
- Fronthaul Transport Network Technology Segmentation
- Dedicated Fiber
- WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)
- OTN (Optical Transport Network)
- PON (Passive Optical Network)
- Ethernet
- Microwave
- Millimeter Wave
- G.Fast & Others
- Regional Markets
- Asia Pacific
- Eastern Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin & Central America
- North America
- Western Europe
Key Questions Answered:
- How big is the C-RAN opportunity?
- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?
- Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?
- How can C-RAN facilitate the management of interference and LTE-Advanced features such as CoMP (Coordinated Multi-Point)?
- What are the benefits and drawbacks of each baseband functional split option?
- How can C-RAN reduce the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) of RAN deployments?
- What are the prospects of wireless fronthaul technologies?
- Is Ethernet a feasible solution for fronthaul networking?
- How big is the market for vRAN/Cloud RAN networks?
- How can mobile operators future-proof their RAN investments for 5G upgrades?
- Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should C-RAN solution providers and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?
The following companies and organizations have been reviewed, discussed or mentioned in the report:
Table of Contents
1 Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 Executive Summary
1.2 Topics Covered
1.3 Forecast Segmentation
1.4 Key Questions Answered
1.5 Key Findings
1.6 Methodology
1.7 Target Audience
1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned
2 Chapter 2: An Overview of C-RAN
2.1 What is C-RAN?
2.1.1 Decoupling the Base Station
2.1.2 Brief History
2.2 Competing RAN Architectures
2.2.1 Traditional Macrocells
2.2.2 Small Cells
2.2.3 DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems)
2.3 Key Architectural Components for C-RAN
2.3.1 RRH (Remote Radio Head)
2.3.2 BBU (Baseband Unit)
2.3.3 Fronthaul
2.4 Baseband Functional Split Approaches
2.4.1 Fully Centralized Baseband Processing: PHY-RF Split
2.4.2 Partially Centralized Functional Splits
2.4.2.1 Intra-PHY Split
2.4.2.2 MAC-PHY Split
2.4.2.3 Intra-MAC Split
2.4.2.4 RLC-MAC Split
2.4.2.5 Intra-RLC Split
2.4.2.6 PDCP-RLC Split
2.4.2.7 RRC-PDCP Split
2.5 Fronthaul Interface Options & Technologies
2.5.1 Interface Options
2.5.1.1 CPRI (Common Public Radio Interface)
2.5.1.2 OBSAI (Open Base Station Architecture Initiative)
2.5.1.3 ORI (Open Radio Interface)
2.5.1.4 Ethernet
2.5.2 Transport Networking Technologies
2.5.2.1 Dedicated Fiber (Dark Fiber)
2.5.2.2 WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)
2.5.2.3 PON (Passive Optical Network)
2.5.2.4 OTN (Optical Transport Network)
2.5.2.5 Ethernet
2.5.2.6 G.Fast
2.5.2.7 Microwave
2.5.2.8 Millimeter Wave
2.6 vRAN (Virtualized RAN): Transforming C-RAN to Cloud RAN
2.6.1 Leveraging Commodity Technologies
2.6.2 Moving RAN to the Cloud
2.7 Market Growth Drivers
2.7.1 Capacity & Coverage Improvement: Addressing the Mobile Data Traffic Tsunami
2.7.2 Towards Greener RANs: Cost Efficiency & Energy Savings
2.7.3 Agile & Flexible Network Architecture
2.7.4 Enhanced Support for Advanced RAN Coordination Features
2.7.5 The Benefits of Virtualization
2.7.6 Bringing Intelligence to the Edge: MEC (Mobile Edge Computing)
2.7.7 Impact of 5G Rollouts
2.8 Market Barriers
2.8.1 Fronthaul Investments
2.8.2 Virtualization Challenges
2.8.3 Vendor Proprietary Functional Splits
2.8.4 Migration From Legacy Architectures
3 Chapter 3: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives
3.1 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)
3.1.1 Complementary Features to Support C-RAN
3.1.2 Functional Splits for C-RAN Implementation in 5G Networks
3.2 Broadband Forum
3.2.1 TR-069 for Radio Unit Management
3.3 CPRI Initiative
3.3.1 CPRI Releases 1.4 to 7.0 for 3G & LTE Fronthaul
3.3.2 eCPRI for 5G Fronthaul
3.4 ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)
3.4.1 ORI for Fronthaul
3.4.2 NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) for Cloud RAN
3.4.3 MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing)
3.4.4 Millimeter Wave Transmission for Fronthaul & Other Work
3.5 IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)
3.5.1 IEEE 802.1CM: TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking) for Fronthaul
3.5.2 IEEE P1904.3: Standard for RoE (Radio over Ethernet) Encapsulations and Mappings
3.5.3 IEEE 1914: NGFI (Next Generation Fronthaul Interface) Working Group
3.5.4 Other Standards & Work Groups
3.6 ITU (International Telecommunications Union)
3.6.1 FG IMT-2020 (Focus Group on IMT-2020)
3.7 MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum)
3.7.1 Ethernet Transport for Small Cells & C-RAN
3.8 NGMN (Next Generation Mobile Networks) Alliance
3.8.1 P-CRAN (Project Centralized RAN)
3.8.2 RAN Evolution Project
3.8.3 5G Work Program & Other Work
3.9 ONF (Open Networking Foundation) & ON.Lab (Open Networking Lab)
3.9.1 CORD (Central Office Re-Architected as a Datacenter)
3.9.2 M-CORD (M-Central Office Re-Architected as a Datacenter)
3.10 OSA (OpenAirInterface Software Alliance)
3.10.1 LTE vRAN Implementation
3.11 SCF (Small Cell Forum)
3.11.1 Release 8: Small Cell Virtualization
3.11.2 Release 9: Network Densification and Evolution to 5G
3.12 TIP (Telecom Infra Project)
3.12.1 OpenCellular – Wireless Access Design Platform
3.12.2 Solutions Integration – Unbundled RAN Architecture
3.12.3 vRAN Fronthaul
3.12.4 Open Optical Packet Transport & Other Projects
3.13 xRAN Consortium
3.13.1 Standardization for Software-Based RAN
Continue…
