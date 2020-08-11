Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Adas) Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast

A range of competitor analysis strategies included in this Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Adas) Market report are new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. Market shares of the top market players in the major areas of the world such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa are also evaluated in this Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Adas) Market research report. The market data is explored and forecasted using well accepted market statistical and coherent models. Research and analysis in this market business report is performed with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the client and business requirements. This Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Adas) Market report also puts forth the company market share analysis and key company profiles which are the key aspects of competitive analysis. This market report estimates compound annual growth rate (CAGR) value fluctuation for the forecast period of 2020-2025 that aids businesses in guessing the investment value. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The market studies, market insights and market analysis encompassed in this global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Adas) Market research report keeps marketplace clearly into the focus with which ladder of the success can be climbed quickly and easily.

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By System (Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Front Light, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Monitoring System, Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Night Vision System, Pedestrian Detection System, Road Sign Recognition, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traffic Jam Assist), Component (Camera Unit, Lidar Sensor, Radar Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor), Offering (Hardware, Software), Vehicle Type (Buses, Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Trucks), Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Propulsion (Electric, Petrol, Diesel), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is expected to reach USD 14.14 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 21.19% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on advanced driver-assistance systems market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Advanced driver-assistance systems are specially designed so that they can assist vehicles during driving and parking. The main function of these systems is to enhance safety of the cars as well as road.

Growing demand for luxury vehicles is expected to enhance the demand for the market. Some of the other factors such as increasing government regulations associated with the safety, growing prevalence for safe driving experience, they have the ability to decrease the traffic congestion, and increasing demand for autonomous & electric vehicles will also accelerate the demand for ADAS in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Unavailability of required infrastructure and complex features are factors which is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

This advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Scope and Market Size

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is segmented on the basis of system, component, offering, vehicle type, electric vehicle type and propulsion. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of system, the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is segmented into adaptive cruise control, adaptive front light, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, driver monitoring system, forward collision warning, intelligent park assist, lane departure warning, night vision system, pedestrian detection system, road sign recognition, tire pressure monitoring system, and traffic jam assist.

Based on component, market is segmented into camera unit, lidar sensor, radar sensor, and ultrasonic sensor.

On the basis of offering, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is segmented into hardware and software.

The vehicle type segment is divided into buses, light commercial vehicles, passenger cars and trucks.

On the basis of electric vehicle type, market is segmented into battery electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Propulsion segment of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is divided into electric, petrol, and diesel.

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Country Level Analysis

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by system, component, offering, vehicle type, electric vehicle type and propulsion as referenced above.

The countries covered in the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing investment in research & development and increasing government regulations to enhance vehicle safety.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Share Analysis

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market.

The major players covered in the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) market report are Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Aptiv., Intel Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION., HYUNDAI MOBIS, Magna International Inc., Valeo, SAMSUNG, NVIDIA Corporation., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Texas Instruments Incorporated, VOXX Electronics Corp., Autoliv Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

