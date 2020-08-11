Advanced Metering Infrastructure Ami Market Boosting The Growth, Dynamics Trends, Efficiencies Forecast

In this report, a number of aspects about the market research and analysis for the Ict industry have been studied. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Ami Market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). This market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data of Ict industry. As per DBMR team predictions cited in this report, the market will develop with a specific CAGR value in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. A number of business challenges can be conquered with this market research report.

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market, By Devices (Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters), Services (System Integration, Meter Deployment, Program Management and Consulting), Solutions (Meter Data Management, Meter Data Analytics, Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security and Meter Communication Infrastructure), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market

Advanced metering infrastructure market is expected to reach USD 24.7 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 15.2 % in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The market has witness significant growth in the advancements in smart grid optimization with integration of advanced metering infrastructure technologies in the existing system.

Advanced metering infrastructure market is also referred as smart metering infrastructure system which has communication networks facilities and digital electricity meters a 2-way communication between end-users and utilities.

Expanding the need of meter reading abating manual meter reading devices usage will encourage the demand for advanced metering over the years. This will likely to transform growth the opportunity for the market. However, with the global frame work for addressing emission of GHG, ample of funds for construction robust power infrastructure, and growing renewable energy trends is likely to provide an impulse for the smart grid ventures.

Opportunities for the advanced metering infrastructure market are advanced metering infrastructure for water utilities and the rising demand in growing economies in advanced metering infrastructure market.

Moreover, with the structuring of initial gathered data and cyber security challenges in advanced metering infrastructure market will act as a restraint, and further challenge the growth of the speciality chemicals market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Scope and Market Size

Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market is segmented on the basis of device, services and solutions. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on devices, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market has been segmented into smart gas meters, smart water meters and smart electric meters.

Based on services, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market has been segmented into system integration, meter deployment, program management and consulting.

On the basis of solutions, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market has been segmented into meter data management, meter data analytics, advanced metering infrastructure security and meter communication infrastructure.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Country Level Analysis

Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, device, services and solutions as referenced above.

The countries covered in the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific is dominating the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market due to the digital transformation and increasing awareness about sustainable use of resources and will witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Share Analysis

Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market.

The major players covered in the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market report are General Electric, IBM, Schneider Electric, Trilliant Holdings Inc, Elster Group Gmbh, Aclara Technologies, Itron Community, IBM Corporation, Sensusa Xylem Brand, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

