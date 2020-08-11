Ai Governance Market With Report In Depth Industry Analysis On Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast

This worldwide Ai Governance Market report also offers wide-ranging market information to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations. The market research report delivers systematic idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics. A team of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work vigilantly to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. The report is of a great value for both usual and emerging market players in the Ict industry and provides in-depth market insights. Valuation of potential market for new product, knowhow of consumer’s reaction for particular product, figuring out general market tendencies, knowing the types of customers, identifying dimension of marketing problem and many other scopes are carefully evaluated through this Ai Governance Market report. All the data, statistics, and information collected in the report has been studied and analyzed with the established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Expert solutions combined with potential capabilities prepare this Ai Governance Market research report to be outperforming for the Ict industry.

Get a Free PDF Sample copy (including COVID-19 impact analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-ai-governance-market&skp

Global AI Governance Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), Function (Training, Inference) Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defence, Media and Entertainment, Telecom, Retail, Automotive, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global AI Governance Market

Global AI governance market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global AI Governance Market

AI governance is the concept that a legal framework should be in place to ensure that machine learning (ML) techniques are well studied and created to help humanity operate reasonably through the implementation of AI systems. Addressing problems related to the right to be notified and possible violations, AI governance seeks to close the gulf in technological development between accountability and ethics.

Market Drivers:

Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is boosting this market growth

Increasing need for building trust in artificial intelligence systems and growing demand for transparency in artificial intelligence decisions also acts as a market driver

Growing compliance with regulations around technology drives this market growth

Reduction of gender bias and discrimination by using artificial intelligence accelerates this market growth

Market Restraints:

Establishing comprehensive ethical principles for artificial intelligence restricts this market growth

High investment cost hampers the growth of this market

Insufficient expertise and skills in artificial intelligence also acts as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global AI Governance Market

By Component

Solutions Platforms Software Tools

Services Consulting Integration Support and Maintenance



Technology

Computer Vision

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others

Function

Training

Inference

Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Telecom

Automotive

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Microsoft has announced Digital Governance Tech Tour, which will help to accelerate the digital India initiative. The project includes a number of physical and virtual sessions and aims at training 5,000 staff over a 12-month span. This program includes delivery of AI and intelligent cloud computing skills to government officials across entire country

In September 2018, IBM Corporation has introduced AI Fairness 360 (AIF360), which is an extensive open-source toolkit for unwanted bias in datasets and machine learning designs and state-of – the-art algorithms for mitigating such bias. This version of the AIF360 Python suite includes nine distinct algorithms created by the wider research community on fairness to mitigate this unwanted bias. This product launch helps the company to attract researchers from around the world to use this toolkit

Competitive Analysis

Global AI governance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerial imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Read Full TOC of Research Study at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-ai-governance-market&skp

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global AI governance market are IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, BoardBookit, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Anki, AIBrain Inc., Banjo, Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Appier Inc., SenseTime, Kindred, Inc., OrCam among others.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]