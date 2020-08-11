Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market is likely to show a substantial growth of Xx % during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. Additionally the study provides expected opportunities in the market. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices market report also delivers lists of the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the Industry.

Global benign prostatic hyperplasia devices market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 12.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Lumenis, Urologix, LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Corp, LISA Laser Products GmbH, Medifocus, Inc., Coloplast Corp, Teleflex Incorporated, Urotech Devices, BD, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, Biolitec AG and others.

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market By Procedure Type (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP), Prostatic Urethral Lift, Prostatectomy, Laser Surgery, Transurethral Microwave Therapy (TUMT), Transurethral Needle Ablation of the Prostate (TUNA), Prostatic Stenting/Implants, Others), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Benign prostatic hyperplasia is also called as BPH which is a condition in men where the prostate gland is enlarged and is not cancerous. Benign prostatic hyperplasia is also known as benign prostatic obstruction or benign prostatic hypertrophy. The prostate usually goes through 2 main growth stages as a man ages. The first stage happens early in puberty, when prostate doubles in size, whereas the second phase of growth occurs around the age of 25 and continues through most of a man’s life. BPH often happens with the second stage of growth.

Market Developments:

In February 2019, Coloplast Corp, has signed a three-year group purchasing agreement for general urological products with Premier, Inc. (U.S.). This agreement helps the company in distributing their products by Premier, Inc. This will help in further expansion of the market.

In January 2019, Richard Wolf GmbH presented the innovative system solutions at ARAB HEALTH from 28th January to 31st January for minimally invasive human medicines. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

In November 2018, Teleflex Incorporated’s subsidiary Neotract, Inc. (U.S.) received clearance from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan. This regulatory approval will act as a landmark for NeoTract, as this will permit the UroLift system as an alternative to physicians who treats BPH in Japan. This will offer the company to generate more revenue.

In November 2018, Olympus Corporation announced its investment in the Israeli based company with Medi-Tate Ltd., a manufacturer of minimally invasive benign prostatic hyperplasia devices. This investment allowed the company to strengthen its support in the urology with expanded options in the enhanced patient care along with complementary offerings to the robust BPH portfolio.

In November 2018, Karl Storz installed a hybrid operating room at Tungs Taichung MetroHarbor Hospital in Taiwan. This can be used as a room for minimally invasive surgery, one for robotic surgery and ORs for critical and acute care. This strategy would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

In September 2018, Boston Scientific acquired a privately-held company Augmenix, Inc. (U.S.). Augmenix, Inc. has developed a specially designed system SpaceOAR System for the therapy used to ease common and unbearable side effects of prostate cancer radiotherapy. The acquisition will strengthen the company’s market positioning and the SpaceOAR hydrogel is a vital addition the prostate health treatment products.

The report provides insights on the following points:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the "Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market" and its commercial landscape. To understand the future outlook and prospects for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the market

Market Trends:

Global benign prostatic hyperplasia devices market is segmented based on procedure type, end user.

On the basis of procedure type, the market is segmented into transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), prostatic urethral lift, prostatectomy, laser surgery, transurethral microwave therapy (TUMT), transurethral needle ablation of the prostate (TUNA), prostatic stenting/implants and others. Laser surgery is sub-segmented into holmium lasers, green light laser/PVP and thulium laser based devices. The others segment is sub-segmented into water-induced thermotherapy, high-intensity frequency ultrasound (HIFU), prostatic artery embolization (PAE) and others. In 2019, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) segment is projected to lead with 25.1% market shares, whereas prostatic urethral lift segment will attend the highest CAGR of 13.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. In 2019, hospitals and clinics segment is projected to lead with 77.9% market shares and will attend the highest CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

