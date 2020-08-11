The Carpets and Rugs Market research report also explains an in depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and their business strategies with the help of SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. The statistics are indicated in graphical format for a clear understanding of facts and figures. The market drivers and restraints have been explained here using SWOT analysis. The report entails a variety of steps for gathering, recording and analysing data. Carpets and Rugs Market report assesses the potential market for a new product to be introduced in the market.

Global carpets & rugs market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Carpets and rugs are used for their artistic and functional properties. It is an addition to covering floors that enhances the overall appeal of home or office decoration. The rugs and carpets provide a protective layer to floors. In regions having cold climate, rugs and carpets are boon for people and keep the floor from not getting too cold. The demand for carpets and rugs is higher in developed economies. The major application of the carpets and rugs is in residential, commercial and industries.

Competitive Analysis: Global Carpets and Rugs Market

Some of the major players operating in global carpets & rugs market are MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, Tarkett, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Beaulieu International Group, SCOTT GROUP STUDIO, Chemx, CORMAR CARPET COMPANY, HECKMONDWIKE FB, MILLIKEN & COMPANY, Saif Carpets, Balta Industries NV, Engineered Floors LLC, The Dixie Group, Inc, ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET COMPANY, Interface, Inc, Haima Group, Victoria PLC, House of Tai Ping, Brintons Carpets Limited, Axminster CARPETS and others.

Product Launches:

In June 2019, Inter Ikea Systems B.V. has launched home accessories made from rice straw in India. The company will provide various products in this which includes mats and rugs. The company has launched this product to change Indian Farmer habit of burning rice straw, which will help to reduce pollution. This will help the company to offer innovative rugs in the market

In August 2018, Scott Group Studio launched Flatweave rug collection, a new collection with stylish durability. The collection is available in 14 standard colorways/patterns that are reversible to a diverse look on the opposite side. Through this launch the company will provide wide range of product portfolio and will also help to enhance customer base as the group will provide custom styles both by color/pattern and size on special orders

Global Carpets and Rugs Market Segmentation:

Global carpets and rugs market is categorized into four notable segments which are based on basis of type, product, materials and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into carpet and rugs

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into woven, tufted, knotted, needle-punched, flat-weave, hooked and others

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into synthetic fiber and natural fiber

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial and Institutional

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Research Methodology: Global Carpets and Rugs Market

Primary Rependants:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Distributors, Bakers and Food Industrialists.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

