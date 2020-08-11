Carrageenan Market to Set Amazing Growth by Key Players |Mcpi Corporation Carrageenan, Marcel Trading Corporation, ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation

This Carrageenan Market report utilizes excellent research methodology which focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. A data triangulation method has been utilized for this purpose which has plentiful components such as data mining, analysis of data variable effect on the market, and primary or industry expert validation. Not to mention, large sample sizes have been exploited for the collection of data and info in this Carrageenan Market report. Few more data models employed for the research methodology are merchant positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, thorough analysis and vendor share analysis.

Global carrageenan market is set to witness a substantial CAGR 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of carrageenan and increasing prevalence of private label products are the factor for the growth of this market.

Carrageenan is an additive for the thickening, emulsification and preservation of food and drink. They are natural ingredients which are derived from the red seaweed. Cream, ice cream, coconut milk, hemp milk, deli meats, cottage cheese, almond milk and other are some of the common sources of the carrageenan. They don’t have any taste or nutritional value. They are also used as an alternative for fat in low fat dairy and food replacement. Kappa, lambda and Lota are common type of carrageenan and are widely used in application such as food, personal, pharmaceutical and other.

Global Carrageenan Market Segmentation:

Global Carrageenan Market By Source (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent, Others)

Application (Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal, Others)

Type (Kappa, Lota, Lambda)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Analysis:

Global carrageenan market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of carrageenan market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Top Leaders- Mcpi Corporation Carrageenan, Marcel Trading Corporation, ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation, TBK Manufacturing Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, Caldic B.V., Ina Food Industry Co., Ltd., Danlink Ingredients (Pty) LTD., AEP Colloids Inc, Ingredients Solutions Inc, Gelymar, Scalzo Trading Co Pty Ltd, FMC Corporation., CP Kelco U.S., Inc, W Hydrocolloids Inc, ZAMBOANGA CARRAGEENAN, Devson Impex Private Limited, AquAgri Processing Private Limited, Aquarev Industries, Innovative Food Solutions LAUTA among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Cargill announced the expansion of their Seabrid portfolio with the launch of new carrageenan extract Satiagel Se which is specially designed for texturising solution in creamy dairy desserts. This new carrageenan extract is based on 100% cultivated seaweed and is manufactured using sustainably sourced ingredients. The main aim of the launch is to provide the customer with combination of high quality desserts at affordable price

In May 2018, Marcel, announced the acquisition of Cebu carrageenan plant from CP Kelco. With this, now company will be handling four carrageenan plants. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their portfolio and technical abilities. With this Cebu plant now company can work closely with the seaweed farmers

