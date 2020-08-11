Ceramic Inks Market business document deals with systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data for the issues related to the marketing of goods to serve the Chemical and Materials industry with excellent market research analysis. The report can be referred efficiently by both traditional and new players in the industry for complete knowhow of the market. Ceramic Inks Market report has been generated by keeping in mind all the vital aspects of the market research that simply brings market landscape into focus. This market report also makes available the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information and market shares for the company.

Global Ceramic Inks Market is expected to reach USD 3.20 billion by 2025, from USD 1.82 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

There are various applications of ceramic inks such as ceramic tiles, glass printing, and food container printing. Out of these, ceramic tiles are one of the vital applications in the ceramic ink market. In 2017 according to the article published by ceramicworldweb, there is increased in a ceramic tile production 13,056 million sqm across the globe. Rapid growth of ceramic tile production in the European region by 7% is contributing to the demand of ceramics inks market notably.

Global Ceramic Inks Market Segmentation:

The global ceramic inks market is segmented based on type, technology, application and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global ceramic inks ceramic inks market is segmented into decorative and functional and others.

On the basis of technology, the global ceramic inks market is segmented into digital and analog and others.

On the basis of application, the global ceramic inks market is segmented into ceramic tiles, glass printing, and food container printing and others

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Analysis: Global Ceramic Inks Market

The global ceramic inks market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares ceramic inks market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Top Players- Ferro Corporation, .zschimmer-schwarz , Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo, Torrecid Group, Fritta Dip-Tech, Xennia Technologies, Ferro Corporation, Six Star Ceramic Colors Co., Ltd, Chimigraf Ibérica S.L., Esmalglass. Itaca Grupo, Electronics for Imaging, Inc., Unico Digital SA, Zschimmer & Schwarz Group, Vaanix Industries Pvt Ltd., International Imaging Materials Inc. , Shenzhen Uvink Tech Co., Limited, Xinfeng Yele Chemical Industry manufacturing Co., Ltd, Fritta S.L., Colorobbia Espana S.A.

Research Methodology: Global Ceramic Inks Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

