Global Permanent Magnet Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 42.3 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the annual installation of the windmill will increase over 75GW capacity by 2019.
The report also emphasizes the initiatives undertaken by the companies operating in the market including product innovation, product launches, and technological development to help their organization offer more effective products in the market. It also studies notable business events, including corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, product launches, and brand promotions.
The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.
The market is predicted to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer awareness about the benefits of Permanent Magnet. The increase in disposable income across the key geographies has also impacted the market positively. Moreover, factors like urbanization, high population growth, and a growing middle-class population with higher disposable income are also forecasted to drive market growth.
According to the research report, one of the key challenges that might hinder the market growth is the presence of counter fit products. The market is witnessing the entry of a surging number of alternative products that use inferior ingredients.
Permanent Magnet Market Country Level Analysis:
The countries covered in the Permanent Magnet Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Leading Permanent Magnet manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:
Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group., Ltd, Daido Steel Co., Ltd., adamsmagnetic.com, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Electron Energy Corp., Lynas Corporation, Hitachi Metals, Tengam Engineering, TDK Corporation, Bunting Magnetics, and Arnold Magnetic Technologies
Key factors influencing market growth:
- New application developments and product designs.
- Falling prices of the Permanent Magnet
- Strict government norms along with administrative support and R&D subsidization.
- Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.
-
The Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on several businesses across the world. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, companies are forced to shut down manufacturing units which has directly affected the business operations across the world. We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
