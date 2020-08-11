Dandelion Extract Industry 2020-2026 Market Analysis by Size, Growth, Applications, Demand, Compotators, and Forecast Research

Global “https://www.marketreportsworld.com/global-dandelion-extract-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026-15877761 Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report https://www.marketreportsworld.com/global-dandelion-extract-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026-15877761 Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in https://www.marketreportsworld.com/global-dandelion-extract-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026-15877761 market.

Get a Sample PDF of Report

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report.

https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-covid19/15877761

B-Thriving

Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Phrma

Suzhou Jiameiyuan Biotechnology

Shaanxi Sinuote Biotech

Guangzhou Dazzles Medicine Technology

Guangzhou Maojie Trade

Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical

Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology

Human Nutramax

Seebio Biotech

Naturalin Bioresources



Dandelion extract is a rich source of various vitamins and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron and vitamin A, B, C, etc. Dandelion is also can be used a natural food source as all parts of this plant can be eaten in both raw and cooked form and also can be used into wine. It is also a good source of antioxidants and nutrients. In addition to its uses and nutritional value, it is used for diuresis, gall bladder and liver disorders, dyspeptic complaints, appetite stimulation, and for regulation of blood glucose. It is also used to treat viral infections and cancer. Dandelion extract is also used in tea and is a fibulas substitute of caffeine free coffee.Growing demand for natural antioxidants and detoxifiers in cosmetics and beauty products is primarily driving the growth of global dandelion extract as it is a natural source of various vitamins and antioxidants, which helps to treat the various skin problems. Moreover, the increasing applications of dandelion extract in food and beverages industry is fuelling the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing consumer inclination towards natural health supplements and natural ingredients is further catalysing the growth of global dandelion extract market as it is used in various food and beverages. Moreover, the increasing applications of dandelion extract in health care industry is also fuelling the growth of global dandelion extract as it helps the body heal, age-related memory loss and combat cancer, heart disease, and helps to boost immunity. Moreover, the increasing applications of dandelion extract in personal care industry due to extensive research and developments by the various companies, owing to its various properties is also expected to grow the global market during the forecast period. In addition it is also useful for diabetic patients and the dandelion tea is also helps to reduce weight, which has also a positive impact to the global dandelion extract market.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dandelion Extract MarketThe global Dandelion Extract market size is projected to reach USD million by 2026, from USD million in 2020, at a CAGR of during 2021-2026.Global Dandelion Extract Scope and Market SizeDandelion Extract market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dandelion Extract market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Liquid

Dry



Major Applications are as follows:

Food And Beverages

Health Care

Personal Care

Other Industrial Applications



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of https://www.marketreportsworld.com/global-dandelion-extract-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026-15877761 in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Enquire Before Purchasing This Report

https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/15877761

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dandelion Extract Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Dandelion Extract Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dandelion Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Liquid

1.4.3 Dry

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dandelion Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food And Beverages

1.5.3 Health Care

1.5.4 Personal Care

1.5.5 Other Industrial Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dandelion Extract Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Dandelion Extract Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Dandelion Extract Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Dandelion Extract, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Dandelion Extract Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Dandelion Extract Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Dandelion Extract Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Dandelion Extract Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Dandelion Extract Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Dandelion Extract Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Dandelion Extract Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Dandelion Extract Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Dandelion Extract Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Dandelion Extract Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dandelion Extract Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Dandelion Extract Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Dandelion Extract Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Dandelion Extract Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Dandelion Extract Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Dandelion Extract Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dandelion Extract Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Dandelion Extract Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Dandelion Extract Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Dandelion Extract Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Dandelion Extract Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Dandelion Extract Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Dandelion Extract Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Dandelion Extract Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Dandelion Extract Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Dandelion Extract Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Dandelion Extract Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Dandelion Extract Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Dandelion Extract Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Dandelion Extract Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Dandelion Extract Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Dandelion Extract Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Dandelion Extract Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Dandelion Extract Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Dandelion Extract by Country

6.1.1 North America Dandelion Extract Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Dandelion Extract Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Dandelion Extract Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Dandelion Extract Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dandelion Extract by Country

7.1.1 Europe Dandelion Extract Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Dandelion Extract Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Dandelion Extract Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Dandelion Extract Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Dandelion Extract by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Dandelion Extract Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Dandelion Extract Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Dandelion Extract Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Dandelion Extract Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Dandelion Extract by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Dandelion Extract Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Dandelion Extract Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Dandelion Extract Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Dandelion Extract Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Dandelion Extract by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dandelion Extract Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dandelion Extract Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Dandelion Extract Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Dandelion Extract Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 B-Thriving

11.1.1 B-Thriving Corporation Information

11.1.2 B-Thriving Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 B-Thriving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 B-Thriving Dandelion Extract Products Offered

11.1.5 B-Thriving Related Developments

11.2 Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Phrma

11.2.1 Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Phrma Corporation Information

11.2.2 Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Phrma Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Phrma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Phrma Dandelion Extract Products Offered

11.2.5 Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Phrma Related Developments

11.3 Suzhou Jiameiyuan Biotechnology

11.3.1 Suzhou Jiameiyuan Biotechnology Corporation Information

11.3.2 Suzhou Jiameiyuan Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Suzhou Jiameiyuan Biotechnology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Suzhou Jiameiyuan Biotechnology Dandelion Extract Products Offered

11.3.5 Suzhou Jiameiyuan Biotechnology Related Developments

11.4 Shaanxi Sinuote Biotech

11.4.1 Shaanxi Sinuote Biotech Corporation Information

11.4.2 Shaanxi Sinuote Biotech Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Shaanxi Sinuote Biotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Shaanxi Sinuote Biotech Dandelion Extract Products Offered

11.4.5 Shaanxi Sinuote Biotech Related Developments

11.5 Guangzhou Dazzles Medicine Technology

11.5.1 Guangzhou Dazzles Medicine Technology Corporation Information

11.5.2 Guangzhou Dazzles Medicine Technology Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Guangzhou Dazzles Medicine Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Guangzhou Dazzles Medicine Technology Dandelion Extract Products Offered

11.5.5 Guangzhou Dazzles Medicine Technology Related Developments

11.6 Guangzhou Maojie Trade

11.6.1 Guangzhou Maojie Trade Corporation Information

11.6.2 Guangzhou Maojie Trade Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Guangzhou Maojie Trade Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Guangzhou Maojie Trade Dandelion Extract Products Offered

11.6.5 Guangzhou Maojie Trade Related Developments

11.7 Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical

11.7.1 Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical Corporation Information

11.7.2 Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical Dandelion Extract Products Offered

11.7.5 Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical Related Developments

11.8 Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology

11.8.1 Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology Corporation Information

11.8.2 Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology Dandelion Extract Products Offered

11.8.5 Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology Related Developments

11.9 Human Nutramax

11.9.1 Human Nutramax Corporation Information

11.9.2 Human Nutramax Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Human Nutramax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Human Nutramax Dandelion Extract Products Offered

11.9.5 Human Nutramax Related Developments

11.10 Seebio Biotech

11.10.1 Seebio Biotech Corporation Information

11.10.2 Seebio Biotech Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Seebio Biotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Seebio Biotech Dandelion Extract Products Offered

11.10.5 Seebio Biotech Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Dandelion Extract Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Dandelion Extract Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Dandelion Extract Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Dandelion Extract Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Dandelion Extract Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Dandelion Extract Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Dandelion Extract Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Dandelion Extract Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Dandelion Extract Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Dandelion Extract Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Dandelion Extract Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Dandelion Extract Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Dandelion Extract Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Dandelion Extract Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Dandelion Extract Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Dandelion Extract Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Dandelion Extract Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Dandelion Extract Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Dandelion Extract Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Dandelion Extract Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Dandelion Extract Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Dandelion Extract Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Dandelion Extract Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Dandelion Extract Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Dandelion Extract Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

