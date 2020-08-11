Edge Analytics Market Size | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers And Trends

While creating this Edge Analytics Market report market type, organization size, end-users’ organization type, availability on-premises in the areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa have been considered. The well demonstrated methods and tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are employed carefully while forming this market research report. Moreover, to structure this Edge Analytics Market report, markets on the local, regional and global level is explored. Depending on client’s needs, business and product information has been brought together via this report that assists businesses in taking better decisions.

Global Edge Analytics Market, By Component (Solution and Services), By Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics and others), By Business Application (Marketing, Sales and others), By Deployment Model ( On-Premises and On-Cloud), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing and others), By Geographical Segments- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Edge Analytics Market

The Global Edge Analytics Market is accounted for USD 2.03 billion in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition:Global Edge Analytics Market

Edge analytics is an essential complementary option to big data analytics. It gives the analysis and breakdown of information created on the edge of system gadgets. Edge analytics performs automated logical calculation of gathered information progressively as opposed to sending the information back to the centralized data store. Edge analytics is picking up the pace along with the digital disruptions happening across the globe. Because of this approach of web development in the information are accessible through associated gadgets and continuous knowledge. Edge analytics is considered as a standout amongst the most essential developments in the internet. It is the crucial balance between distributed computing and edge computing. The beginning and early days of conceptual precursor and the IoT, M2M is the vital part of cloud platforms, additionally used as application enabling agents. Intelligent frameworks have generally relied upon the cloud level for their acumen, and the genuine gadgets of which they have been similarly open. This old presumed statement is being shaken up, as the registering skill on the edge level continues to provide faster scalability when contrasted with the cloud level.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand of edge analytics products on network devices.

Rising propagation of data over and done with connected devices i.e., increasing data generation and management.

Concern for cost efficiency and raising scalability is boosting this cloud market.

Edge technology is still in its initial stages.

Present cloud infrastructures pose inactivity between an edge device and the cloud.

Investment disinclination in new technologies by market players.

Threat of data safety and security followed by loss of property.

Absence of globally recognized standards.

Market Segmentation: Global Edge Analytics Market

The global edge analytics market is based on component, type, business application, deployment model, industry vertical, and geographical segments.

Based on component, the global edge analytics market is segmented into Solution and Services.

Based on type, the global edge analytics market is segmented into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and diagnostic analytics.

Based on business application, the global edge analytics market is segmented into marketing, sales, operations, finance, and human resources.

Based on deployment model, the global edge analytics market is segmented into on-premises, and on-cloud.

Based on industry vertical, the global edge analytics market is segmented into healthcare and life sciences, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, it and telecommunication, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, energy and utility, government and defense, travel and hospitality, and others.

Based on geography, the global edge analytics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil, among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Edge Analytics Market

The global edge analytics market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of absorbable and edge analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players: Global Edge Analytics Market

The renowned players in this domain are Cisco Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Apigee Corporation, Predixion Software, AGT International Inc, Foghorn Systems, CGI Group Inc., Analytic Edge, Prism Tech, Bit Stew Systems, Bright Wolf, Camgian Microsystems, CyberLightning, Eurotech, Falkonry, Flowthings.io, Intel, Kepware Technologies, OSIsoft, Panduit, ParStream, Dell Inc, Hp Inc., Iguazio, Microsoft Corporation, Greenwave Systems and IBM Corporation.

