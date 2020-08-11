Fish Oil Market 2020-2024 / Overview and scope, Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report

Global Fish Oil Market is estimated to reach $2,364 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2024. Fish oil is derived from the tissues of oily fish. They contain several important nutrients for humans and animals. Fish oil consist of omega-3 fatty acids such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and can be consumed as general health supplement. Increasing lifestyle diseases and chronic diseases among consumers has increased the demand for fish oil, in the form of health supplement and functional food. Human consumption, aquaculture and industrial sector are some of the key application areas of dish oil.

Growing aquaculture activities and rising consumer knowledge regarding various health benefits of omega-3 are driving the growth of the fish oil market. Increasing direct human consumption and use of fish oil in cosmetics also fuels the growth of the market. Though, large demand-supply gap and high cost of fish oil can hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may provide growth opportunities in coming years.

The global fish oil market is segmented into species and application. By species, the market is segmented into marine fish, salmon and trout, tilapias, carps and others (Includes herrings, eels and mackerels). By application, the market is further divided into aquaculture, direct human consumption, and others (Includes industrial uses and hydrogenation).

Based on geography, the global fish oil market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, UK, France, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the fish oil market are FMC Corporation, TASA, Croda International Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Copeinca AS, Colpex, Corpesca SA and Pesquera Diamante S.A, among others.

Scope of Fish Oil Market

Species Segments

Marine Fish

Salmon And Trout

Tilapias

Carps

Others (Herrings, Eels And Mackerels)

Application Segments

Aquaculture

Direct Human Consumption

Others (Industrial Uses And Hydrogenation)

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

