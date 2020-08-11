Fitness Equipment Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate 2020-2027

Fitness Equipment Market Size, Industry Trends and Forecast 2020-2027 is latest research study released by DBMR evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. A proficient data and brilliant forecasting techniques used in this Fitness Equipment report are synonymous with accuracy and correctness. This market study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Fitness Equipment Market.

Global Fitness Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 29,867.49 million by 2025 from USD 18,599.79 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Johnson Health Tech, Amer Sports, Icon Health & Fitness, Technogym S.p.A., Brunswick Corporation, Torque Fitness, Nautilus, Inc., True Fitness.

Global Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation:

The global fitness equipment market is segmented based on industry into seven notable segments; health clubs/gym, home settings, corporate settings, hotels, apartments, hospitals and clinics.

The global fitness equipment market is segmented based on type into four notable segments; body composition analyzers, fitness monitoring equipment, cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment.

Global Fitness Equipment Market Key Points:

The global polyamide market is expected to reach USD 21,091.49 million by 2025, from USD 12,543.79 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The health clubs / gym is expected to dominate the fitness equipment market with 45.1% market share, growing at a CAGR 5.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fitness Equipmentare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

