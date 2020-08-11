The credible Gene Therapy Market research report is very useful in identifying brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour with which superior business strategies can be set. This market report utilizes brilliant research methodology which focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. Global market research analysis brings a vast market place clearly into focus. The market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type & the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are taken into account while generating this global Gene Therapy market report.

Market Analysis: Global Gene Therapy Market

Global gene therapy market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 36.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing incidence of cancer and rare life threatening diseases and strong clinical pipeline drugs for gene therapy are major drivers for market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gene therapy market are Pfizer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., ALLERGAN, Krystal Biotech, Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Novartis AG, MeiraGTx Limited, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Lonza, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., uniQure N.V., Solid Biosciences Inc., Audentes Therapeutics among others.

Market Definition: Global Gene Therapy Market

Gene therapy is a technique of insertion of genes into cells and tissues for treatment of any disease. In this technique the defective gene is replaced with a functional gene. It is the strategy of manipulation of expression of specific genes responsible for the disease. This therapy is a promising treatment option for a number of diseases. The application of gene therapy is wide and it is mostly used for treatment of cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, diabetes, AIDS among others.

Segmentation: Global Gene Therapy Market

Gene Therapy Market : By Type

Somatic Gene Therapy

Germline Gene Therapy

Others

Gene Therapy Market : By Gene Type

Antigen

Cytokine

Suicide

Others

Gene Therapy Market : By Viral Vector

Retroviruses

Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenoviruses

Others

Gene Therapy Market : By Non-Viral Vector

Naked/Plasmid Vectors

Electroporation

Others

Gene Therapy Market : By Application

Oncology

Rare Diseases

Infectious Disease

Others

Gene Therapy Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Gene Therapy Market : By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Gene Therapy Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, AveXis, Inc., a subsidiary of Novartis AG announced establishment of a gene therapy access program for Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) which is used for treatment of pediatric patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with bi-allelic mutations. AveXis, Inc. is dealing with payers on agreements to create novel pay-over-time options is planning to provide high support to the patients needing zolgensma for SMA

In March 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of Brammer Bio for taking up the market of viral vector manufacturing services for gene therapy. This acquisition proves that the growing market catches up with the demand for life-changing therapeutics in order to meet the unmet medical needs. This acquisition contributes in the fast-evolving gene therapy market

Gene Therapy Market Drivers

Prevailing rate of cancer acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Competition among the leading pharmaceutical companies in the approval of gene therapy products is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing investment of private and government organization in research and development of gene therapy drives the market growth

Increasing awareness about gene therapy and its applications is another factor boosting this market growth

Gene Therapy Market Restraints

High cost associated with the treatment restricts the market growth

Side effects like unwanted immune responses also hampers the market growth

Concerns regarding the unethical use of gene therapy also hamper the market growth

The Gene Therapy Market Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Gene Therapy Market Segments

Gene Therapy Market Dynamics

Gene Therapy Market Size

Gene Therapy Volume Analysis

Gene Therapy Adoption Rare

Gene Therapy Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Gene Therapy Competition & Companies involved

Gene Therapy Value Chain

