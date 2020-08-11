Agrochemical Market 2020-2026

This report provides in depth study of “Agrochemical Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Agrochemical Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Agrochemicals widely involve fertilizers, pesticides, hormones and plant growth regulators (PGR) that enable plant and soil protection, improve the yield, maintain and improve the growth process of plants.

Shrinking arable land due to rapid industrialization and population explosion has resulted in increased use of agrochemicals, such as fertilizers and plant growth regulators, further triggering the market growth. The growing demand for crops as animal fodder and fiber in the textile industry has also provided the necessary boost to the agrochemicals industry.

Fertilizers dominated the agrochemicals market in 2017. Nitrogenous and phosphate fertilizers were most widely used due to their easy availability and low prices. However, the new trend of organic farming, which involves complete elimination of chemical-based fertilizers, has increased the demand for biofertilizers.

The demand for agrochemicals is expected to be the highest in Asia Pacific. The region is known for its agro-based countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and China, which are majorly dependent on agriculture and related industries for economic growth.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Agrochemical market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Agrochemical industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Bayer Crop Science,

BASF,

Nutrien

CF Industries Holdings

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

Yara International

Monsanto Company

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

DowDuPont

Syngenta AG and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Agrochemical.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Agrochemical is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Agrochemical Market is segmented into Fertilizers, Crop Protection Chemicals, Plant Growth Regulators and other

Based on Application, the Agrochemical Market is segmented into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Agrochemical in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Agrochemical Market Manufacturers

Agrochemical Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Agrochemical Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

