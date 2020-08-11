Eating disorder market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of mental health disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Eating Disorders (EDs) market report is a systematic synopsis on the study for market and how it is affecting the healthcare industry. All the market drivers and restraints in the report have been derived using SWOT analysis.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global eating disorders (EDs) market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC, Omeros Corporation, KUHNIL, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alkermes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eisai Co., Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Nestlé, BioGaia AB, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

The Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market is a growing sector with several subsectors such as design, manufacturing, distribution, and after sales services. In the past, the market had seen an increasing curve in the sales chart, but the past few years have been different. The sales of the products from the Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market have reduced.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of patients suffering from anorexia and bulimia is expected to drive the growth of the market

Genetics, unusual level of biochemical in the body is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising stress is expected to drive the growth of the market

Psychological and environmental factors is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory policies can also act as a restricting factor for this market growth

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Eating Disorder Market Country Level Analysis

Eating disorder is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, treatment, patients, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Eating Disorder market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

On geographically estimation North America dominates the market share due to increased investment by pharmaceutical industries for the advancement in the treatment and favourable reimbursement scenario. Europe holds second largest market for eating disorder due to advancement in technology and higher health care spending. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the eating disorder market due to increased rapidly improving health care infrastructure in the region

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Eating disorder market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Segmentation: Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market

The eating disorder market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, patients, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the eating disorder market is segmented into anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, pica, rumination disorder, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, purging disorder, night eating syndrome and others

On the basis of treatment, the eating disorder market is segmented into medications, therapies and others. Treatment by medication further divided into antidepressants, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers and others. Therapies further divided into cognitive behavioural therapy, family-based therapy and other

On the basis of patients, the market is segmented into inpatients and outpatients

Route of administration segment of eating disorder market is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical and others

On the basis of end-users, the eating disorder market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, eating disorder market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others

