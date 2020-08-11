Helicopter Market 2020: Market Restraining Factors & Market Share

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of the market for the upcoming years. To overcome this pandemic companies are focusing on factors such as

The U.S. government may think of redesigning the supply chain management by considering the aspect of pandemic into account.

Companies such as Airbus SAS, Leonardo S.P.A, Bell Textron Inc., and Russian Helicopters contributed around 78% market share in 2019. These key players are looking forward to streamliningthe operational process and focusing on inventory management to overcome the impact on the businesses.

The global helicopter market size is expected to reach USD 68.34 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period.

The surge in transnational disputes among numerous countries has led the reinforcement of security systems, monitoring methods, and combat techniques in the military division, which, in turn, will spur opportunities for the market. The growing border disputes and terrorist activities have subsequently increased the defense budget, leading to modernization and deployment of military helicopters and fighter jets, thus boosting the market growth. The escalation in the defense budget is likely to enable speedy expansion of the market. As stated by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global military expenditure has increased by 3.6% in 2019 as compared to 2018. The growing emphasis on modernization programs by numerous countries is predicted to have a tremendous impact on the market during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID-19 Analysis: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/helicopter-market-101685

The report helicopter market encompasses:

Latest Industry Trends

Frequent strategies implemented by competitors

Global records and market figures

Leading region in terms of revenue and share

The market size in North America stood at USD 14.41 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a high growth rate in the forthcoming years. The growth of the region is attributed to the presence of major players in the market. The surge in the defense budget by the U.S. government for the modernization of military helicopters will contribute positively to the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for air ambulance services owing to the increasing COVID-19 patients will further improve prospects of the market in the forthcoming years. The rising favorable policies in the U.S and Canada will spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/helicopter-market-101685

Key Development :

June 2020: Lockheed Martin Corporation signed a contract with the Indian Navy worth USD 375 million. The contract will include the customization of the hardware and software in 24 Sikorsky MH-60R anti-submarine warfare helicopters.

Key Players :

Airbus SAS (Leiden, the Netherlands)

Bell Helicopter Textron (Texas, the U.S.)

The Boeing Company (Illinois, United States)

Leonardo Spa (Rome, Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (Maryland, United States)

Russian Helicopters, LSC (Moscow, Russia)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Tokyo, Japan)

MD Helicopters, Inc. (Arizona, United States)

Korean Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (Sachsen, South Korea)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (Bangalore, India)

Robinson Helicopter Company (California, United States)

Other Players

Other Related News:-

Global Business Jet Market 2020 Size, Share, Demand | COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast Till 2027

Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market 2020 Size, Share, Demand | COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast Till 2027

Global Autonomous Aircraft Market 2020 Size, Share, Demand | COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast Till 2027

Global Flight Simulator Market 2020 Size, Share, Demand | COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast Till 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs