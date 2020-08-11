Hospital Information System Market to be Driven by Increasing Disposable Income, says Fortune Business Insights

The Global Hospital Information System Market size to gain from increasing incidence of chronic disease. Fortune Business Insights recently announced a report, titled “Hospital Information Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Clinical Functions, Electronic Medical Records, Inventory Management, Administrative Function), By Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise, Web-based), Geography Forecast till 2026.”
According to the report, in 2017 North America held a major share in the global market. In North America, the rising demand for software systems to streamline the healthcare process is likely to contribute towards market expansion.
Some of the major companies that are present in the Global Hospital Information System Market are;
- Enli Health Intelligence
- Allscripts
- Curaspan Health Group
- Athena health Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- Computer Programs and Systems Inc.
- CureMD Healthcare
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Evolent Health
- Change Healthcare
- GE Healthcare Technologies
- GE Management Systems
- Healthagen
- Healthcatalyst
- Homecare Homebase
- IBM Watson Health and other
Adoption of Cloud-based Software to Propel Growth
Among delivery modes, the demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to augment in the market. The easy user interface and higher security offered by cloud-based delivery modes will fuel their demand in the coming years. This will bode well for the overall market.
Some of the factors expected to drive the global market during the forecast period are increasing patient pool and long duration hospital stays. Moreover, increasing geriatric population is expected to positively contribute towards the global market expansion.
As per Salesforce (a major cloud-based software service provider), in the next few years, businesses in the U.K. would exhibit a major shift towards cloud-based system and software. This is expected to fuel the demand in market.
