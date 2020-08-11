Identity Access Management Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast

Global market research analysis brings a vast market place clearly into focus. This Identity Access Management Market report comprehensively analyzes the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various corners. Not to mention, to do well in this competitive market place, market report plays a very central role by offering important and consequential market insights for the business. The report also leads to change the view of the global face of the Ict industry. It also conducts wide-ranging study about different market segments and regions. Additionally, key players, major collaborations, merger, acquisitions, trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in the Identity Access Management Market document.

Identity Access Management Market research report contains historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Key data and information used while preparing this report has been collected from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. Ict industry can be highly benefited with this Identity Access Management Market report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and help make better decisions. Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account.

Get a Free PDF Sample copy (including COVID-19 impact analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-identity-access-management-market&skp

Global Identity and Access Management Market By Component (Provisioning, Directory Services, Single Sign-On, Advanced Authentication, Password Management, Audit, Compliance, and Governance), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Retail and Cpg, Public Sector and Utilities, Energy, Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Identity and Access Management Market

Global identity & access management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.56% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in compliance management perception and increased supply for mobility solutions.

Market definition: Global Identity and Access Management Market

The Identity and Access Management (IAM) system in BFSI is a structure for business operations that promotes the governance of electronic documents. This structure involves technology that promotes identification and entry governance. IAM technology can be used to collect, activate, document and handle customer details and entry authorizations by technology. This guarantees that all people and facilities are correctly permitted, certified and audited. The IAM system used in BFSI, public sector and utilities, telecom and it, retail and cpg, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, education and life sciences.

Market Drivers:

Increase in compliance management perception is driving the growth of the market

Increased supply for mobility solutions is propelling the growth of the market

Enhanced security issues between organizations is boosting the growth of the market

Emerging cloud and software as a service (SaaS) implementation is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of information about identity & access management solutions is hampering the growth of the market

Lack of safety of information for customer data is hindering the growth of the market

Complicated integration of solutions and compatible conditions is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Identity and Access Management Market

By Component

Provisioning

Directory Services Storage Meta Directories Virtual Directories

Single Sign-On Enterprise Single Sign-On Web and Federated Single Sign-On

Advanced Authentication

Password Management Self Service Password Reset Password Management for Privileged Users

Audit, Compliance, and Governance

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Vertical

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and Cpg

Public Sector and Utilities

Energy

Education

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Atos introduced the latest Unified Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) alternative for the ultimate safety systems. This new solution is the single identity provider and management system for all platforms, cloud and on-site, relying on Atos’s Evidian software, which allows organizations to retain ownership of all services that require to their business systems by offering them with final safety.

In April 2019, HID Global discloses the accessibility of latest HID Authentication Service, component of its Cloud Identity Platform, to offer a package of reliable identification alternatives. This multi-tenant Cloud authentication service delivers large-scale, user-friendly onboarding and frictionless Identity and Access Management (IAM) customer encryption across a wide range of sectors this product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

Competitive Analysis

Global identity & access management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of identity & access management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Read Full TOC of Research Study at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-identity-access-management-market&skp

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global identity & access management market are Capgemini., Happiest Minds, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, F5 Networks, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Siemens, Dell, Broadcom., ForgeRock, Gemalto NV, Centrify Corporation., GlobalSign., Accenture., NTT Communications Corporation, Cognizant, among others.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]