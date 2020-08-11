Inclinometers Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Global Inclinometers Market: By Axis (1 – Axis, Multi-Axis), By Output Signal (Digital, Analog, TTL), By Technology (MEMS, Electrolytic, Closed – Loop Gravity, Capacitive), Application (Electronic Equipment, Industrial Automation) – Forecast till 2023

One of the major trends in the inclinometer market is a progression in MEMS packaging. Growing MEMS packaging industry is resulting in an increased need for reducing the size and integrate up to 9-axis sensors in a single package. Additionally, the increased adoption of smart lifestyle wearable devices and growing demand for sensors in smart factories and industrial automation are some of the factors tend to drive the market. Various enterprises such as Google, Apple, and Samsung are highly focused on consumer wearable electronic devices. They are implementing the tilt sensors, inclinometers for augmented reality and virtual reality headsets, smart watches, and smart glasses. The global inclinometer market is projected to reach USD 3.5 Bn and grow at a sluggish CAGR of 2% over the forecast period 2017-2023.The Analysis presents the study of Global Inclinometer Market facilitating the regional and country wise analysis covering the strategic analysis of each market player and the market share they hold.

The rising smart factories are driving the growth of the automation and robot enabled workplaces/factories. The inclinometers are largely adopted by these factories in order to increase the flexibility and efficiency of the production. Additionally to decrease processing time, and increase the capacity of the production plant in utilizing resources. The global inclinometer market is segmented into axis, the output signal, technology, and application.

Key players:

The global inclinometers market hold some of the prominent players serving industries like consumer electronics, industrial automation and automobile, Waysen UK Ltd (U.K), Sherborne Sensors Limited (U.K), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Geokon, Incorporated (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), Parallax Inc (U.S.), Agisco S.R.L (Italy), Altheris sensors & controls (Netherlands), Automation Sensorik Messtechnik GmbH (Germany), BDC Electronic (Italy), BeanAir GmbH (Germany), among others.

Segmentation:

The global inclinometers market is segmented into regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, North America was leading with the highest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America is closely followed by Europe and was a second largest market in 2016.

Regional analysis:

The key markets of the global inclinometer market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America is leading the market and is expected to maintain the momentum over the forecast period. The growth in North America market can be attributed to high infrastructural growth and constructional activities in countries such as US and Canada. The Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions are anticipated to exhibit high growth owing to increased infrastructural and constructional activities in the region, coupled with growing consumer electronics industry. Countries like India, Taiwan, and South East Asia will witness growth in the region. In the Middle East & Africa market, growth can be attributed to infrastructural development in countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

