Global Laparoscopic and Open Hernia Mesh Repair Surgery Market are driven by the rising number of operations performed for repair of hernia in the groin. Factors driving this market are increasing cases of hernia repair, technological advancements increasing the effects of mesh repair in the surgery. Market is set to register a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, raising the initial estimated value of USD 3.1 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 3.8 billion by 2025.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the laparoscopic and open hernia mesh repair surgery market are Aspide Medical S.A.S., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, COUSIN BIOTECH, C. R. Bard Inc., Medtronic, Dipromed Srl, Purple Surgical, Herniamesh S.r.l., VITREX Medical A/S, TEXTILE HI-TEC, Ethicon USA LLC., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Global Laparoscopic and Open Hernia Mesh Repair Surgery Market, By Type of Surgery (Open Hernia, Laparoscopic Hernia), Type of Mesh Fixator (Tack Applicator, Glue Applicator), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

Market Definition:

Surgical repair of hernia is one of the most commonly performed general surgeries. There are two broad categories regarding the operation procedures for hernia repair, “open” and “laparoscopic”. The surgeries are performed dependent on the need of the patients and the experience a particular surgeon has with the technique to be used. Surgeries are the only method to repair hernias as it doesn’t repair on its own.

The laparoscopic hernia repair surgery is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its advantages of minimum invasion and effectiveness of it.

Market Drivers:

The market is driven by the rising adoption and effectiveness of minimally invasive surgery techniques

Developments in glue applicator has also raised the market share and is set to grow the market due to its cost efficiency, and lower pain

Market Restraints:

Reoccurrence of hernias is a cause of concern and is restricting the market growth

Infections caused due to meshes used in surgeries is also one of the major factors of restraining the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The global laparoscopic and open hernia mesh repair surgery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laparoscopic and open hernia mesh repair surgery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Laparoscopic and Open Hernia Mesh Repair Surgery Market

By Type of Surgery Open Hernia Mesh Repair Laparoscopic Hernia Mesh Repair

By Type of Mesh Fixator Tack Applicator Glue Applicator

By Geography

Key Insights in the report:

The key market players are analyzed and their effects on the market is also observed

Market analysis is conducted for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, and the market segmentations are observed during that period

The market drivers and restraints have been clearly analyzed for the effect that they have over the market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

For a pervasive understanding of the market, business strategies and latest developments of the vital players accompanied with co-development deals and market size have also been enclosed. Briefly citing, their revenue share, contact information and meticulous SWOT analysis is available. The regions which have been studied in depth are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

The report takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the Laparoscopic and Open Hernia Mesh Repair Surgery Market. Data on the leading and fastest-growing segments along with what drives them has been given.

This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis. The market is segmented on the basis of key criteria.

