Luxury Car Leasing Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast

Global Luxury Car Leasing Market By Product Type (Short-Term Rental, Long-Term Rental, Finance Leasing), Application (Airport, Off-Airport), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Luxury car leasing is an attractive way of financing the desired models of car at affordable price basis. The leasing of luxury cars has now become a popular alternative to buying as the desired cars can be made available on a low initial deposit. Car rental is the use of cars at an assessed amount of money for a fixed period of time. Luxury car rentals helps in providing mobility solutions for both, leisure and business travellers.

Global luxury car leasing market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Luxury Car Leasing Market

Global luxury car leasing market is segmented into two notable segments which are product type and application:

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into short-term rental, long-term rental, and finance leasing

In December 2018, Enterprise Holdings announced its partnership with General Motors to increase its number of vehicles in its fleet. The fleet will include Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles by the end of 2019.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into airport and off-airport

In September 2018, LeasePlan Corporation announced its partnership with SAIC Mobility Europe of China to launch the first full electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) in Europe. Due to this agreement, the company has to provide all its operational leasing solutions to SAIC.

Competitive Analysis: Global Luxury Car Leasing Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Sixt, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, ALD S.A., Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Movida Car Rental, Car Inc, Fox Rent A Car, Uber Technologies, Inc., Unidas, among others.

