Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market 2020: Market Restraining Factors & Market Share

The Report Answers the Following Queries:

What is the nature of the market for marine hybrid propulsion?

How will medical tourism aid in the expansion of the market?

What are the key industry developments of the market for marine hybrid propulsion?

Drivers & Restraints-

Development of Hybrid Automotive Technology to Add Impetus

The global marine hybrid propulsion market is anticipated to gain momentum in the coming years on account of the advent of the technologically advanced fuel-driven system for generating thrust to move naval vessels into the water.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Increasing Adoption of Marine Hybrid Propulsion Technology in Merchant Ships to Enable Dominance of Segment

Based on installation, the market is classified into line fit and retrofit. The line-fit segment dominated the market and is further anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is owing to the increasing adoption of a hybrid propulsion system in merchant ships. The hybrid propulsion system can be easily installed in the naval vessel and improve the operational performance of naval vessels by using advanced electric motor in the propulsion system. The retrofit segment held the largest share during the forecast period. Increase in naval vessel orders and deliveries, economic growth in Asia-Pacific, the need for fuel efficient power rating propulsion technology is augmenting the market.

The imposition of stringent regulations on sea emissions is a major factor boosting the global marine hybrid propulsion market growth. This, coupled with the rising switch towards environment-friendly hybrid variety from fuel-based conventional propulsion will also add impetus to the market in the forecast period. Additionally, the rising operational performance of naval vessels will also boost the market for marine hybrid propulsion. Furthermore, nowadays, battery-powered storage systems are used as backup units for the propulsion systems that will help imitate the external load of the engines used in ships and vessels, thereby reducing the consumption of fuel. This will further add impetus to the market for marine hybrid propulsion in the coming years.

Major Industry Developments of the Market for Marine Hybrid Propulsion include:

March 2019 – CWIND and ØRSTED entered into a joint venture for delivering propulsion systems for the Surface Effect Ship.

Some of the Key Players of the Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market include:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Caterpillar Inc. (The U.S.)

Wartsila Corporation (Finland)

Rolls-Royce plc (The U.K.)

Torqeedo GmbH (Germany)

Schottel GmbH (Germany)

BAE Systems (The U.K.)

General Electric Company (The U.K.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Steyr Motors GmbH (Austria)

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany)

Others

Most of the players operating in this market are engaging in the research, designing, and development of hybrid propulsion systems that are fuel-efficient. They are also investing heavily in the development of advanced materials to gain a competitive edge in the market. Furthermore, the players believe that a diverse portfolio will help them compete for the top position in the market.

