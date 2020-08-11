Modular Building Market Outlook To 2027: Report – Recent Trends by Major Players Hickory Group, Fleetwood Australia, Kwikspace Modular Buildings, Guerdon Enterprises LLC, Atco, Laing O’rourke

Global Marketers has recently come up with a new market research report titled, Modular Building Market. This statistical market study compromises an extensive understanding of the present-day and impending stages of the industry market based on factors such as major research skills, management schemes, drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and visions include the subdivisions in the industries and regional distribution. The report comprises detailed study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Top Players of Modular Building Market are:
Hickory Group
Fleetwood Australia
Kwikspace Modular Buildings
Guerdon Enterprises LLC
Atco
Laing O’rourke
Dubox
Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg
Lendlease Corporation
Koma Modular
Red Sea Housing
Wernick Group
Kef Katerra
Vinci
Horizon North Logistics
Westchester Modular Homes
NRB Inc.
Alta-Fab Structures
Algeco Scotsman
J.D. Irving
Skanska AB
Bouygues Construction
Modular Space Corporation
Art’s Way Manufacturing
Clayton Homes
The regional analysis of Modular Building Market is considered for the key counties such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the wildest upward region crosswise the world in terms of market share. Where, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the leading region during 2020-2027.
The market specialists and researchers have done all-encompassing breakdown of the global Modular Building Market with the benefit of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They provide accurate and consistent market data and useful recommendations with an aim to support the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Modular Building industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
On the basis of types, the Modular Building Market is primarily split into:
Permanent
Relocatable
On the basis of applications, the Modular Building Market covers:
Housing
Commercial
Education
Healthcare
Industrial
Key Pointers of the Report:
- Detailed description of the Modular Building Market
- Recent trends and developments in the industry
- Changing the dynamics of the industry market
- Deep market segmentation by type, application, etc
- Competitive landscape of the Modular Building Market
- Strategies of key players and product offers
- Historical market size, current and projected in terms of volume and value
- Potential and niche segments / regions that show promising growth
This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Market. Likewise, it offers enormous data relating to current trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies.
The Modular Building report thoroughly upholds the up-to-date state of dynamic segmentation of the Modular Building Industry, highlighting major and revenue efficient market segments comprising application, type, technology, and the like that together coin lucrative business returns in the Modular Building market.
Table of Contents
- Global Modular Building Market Research Report
- Chapter 1 Modular Building Market Overview
- Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Modular Building
- Chapter 3 Global Modular Building Market Competition by Key Players
- Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Chapter 5 Global Modular Building Industry Analysis by Application, Type
- Chapter 6 Modular Building Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Chapter 7 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Chapter 8 Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Chapter 9 Global Modular Building Market Forecast
