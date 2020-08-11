Nanopore Technology Market 2020 | Research Report, Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Key Players, Latest Trends by 2026

Recent technological advancements in digital healthcare devices and equipment is expected to drive the global nanopore technologies market. The emergence of digitalization has transformed the nanopore technologies. In the process of nanopore technology sequencing, current passes nano-sized pores and are later used for protein sequencing. This sequencing information is collected in the form of electronic data. Owing to the adoption of the internet of things (IoT), this technology can be effectively employed for the sequencing of human genome. This technology has a higher preference than other technologies owing to its cost-effectiveness and quicker results. Moreover, researchers are planning to develop molecule detectors and sequencers by adopting this technology. Protecting the health information of patients is gaining immense attention and plays a crucial part in the healthcare industry. This, along with, increasing incorporation of cloud-based technologies, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast years. Quantapore Inc. is currently using nanopore technology to sequence vast amount of DNA. Several other companies are planning to invest in this technology, which in turn, is expected to encourage growth in the global market.

Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/nanopore-technologies-market-100270

Amgen to Invest Around USD 66 Mn in Oxford Nanopore Technologies to Develop Genetic Sequencing Technology

As per the report, some of the leading players functioning in the global market include:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

NorthShore Bio

Nabsys LLC

Electronic BioSciences

Quantapore Inc.

Stratos Genomics

Noblegen Biosciences

Increasing investments in nanopore technology are expected to give significant impetus to the market. For instance, Amgen invested USD 66 Million in Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. with an aim to focus on the usage of human genetics. This will further help the company to deliver new medicines to patients with different health conditions. Companies are planning to adopt new strategies such as new product launch, increasing usage of epigenetics for developing new treatment methods. Such strategies are expected to fuel the demand for nanopore technology, thereby driving the global market.

Major Table of Content for Nanopore Technologies Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics

Key Insights Global Nanopore Technologies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 North America Nanopore Technologies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Europe Nanopore Technologies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Asia Pacific Nanopore Technologies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Middle East and Africa Nanopore Technologies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Latin America Nanopore Technologies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market to Gain from Rapid Digitalization, says Fortune Business Insights – MarketWatch

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Potential Growth, Key Players, Latest Trends – MarketWatch

Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market to Touch USD 1,375.6 Million by 2026; Increasing Number of Medical Professionals to Stimulate Growth: Fortune Business Insights – MarketWatch

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market to Gain from Rapid Digitalization, says Fortune Business Insights – MarketWatch

Capnography Equipment Market Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2026 – MarketWatch